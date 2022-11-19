The Eagle Point Software Big 10 bowling tournament will crown a winners’ bracket champion from an interesting final four tonight.
First cousins Jason Lanser and Josh Oertel will square off in one semifinal, while Devin Eudaley meets Andrew Gantenbein in the other at 5 p.m. at Cherry Lanes. The championship match will follow at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to the overall final in the 64-man, double-elimination tournament on Dec. 3.
Lanser and Gantenbein are former Big 10 champions, and they rank first and fourth in average in the tournament. Lanser owns a 234 average for a one-pin edge over defending champion Rick Schatzabel, while Bob Hochrein sits third at 226, Gantenbein fourth at 226 and Steve Neese fifth at 223. Gantenbein currently owns the tournament’s high series, an 804 he shot last week.
Eudaley took an interesting path to the final four. The 2020 Dubuque Hempstead grad was actually the second alternate for the field and made it after two bowlers decided not to compete after qualifying inside the top 64.
And Oertel survived a white-knuckle match last week to advance to tonight. He squeaked out a 729-720 decision to make Schatzabel just the second bowler in the tournament to roll a national honor count but lose.
Tonight’s consolation-bracket action includes four 5 p.m. matches: Ben Cottrell vs. Jeff Pregler, Lucas McDermott vs. Cory Deutmeyer, Neese vs. Logan Klinge and Donny Breitbach vs. Cody Beck. Awaiting those winners will be Brian Breen, Schatzabel, Hunter Sanders and Hochrein – all of whom lost for the first time in the tournament last week.
Breen and Pregler also made the tournament as alternates after qualifying. Breen was the first alternate and Pregler the fourth alternate. Sanders currently holds the tournament’s high game, a 298 he fired last week.
The consolation bracket will be whittled down to just five bowlers, including the three winners’ bracket casualties, after tonight.
Last week’s action included the first roll-off of the tournament. Josh Eisweiler and Jeff Kamentz tied after regulation and went to a 9th- and 10th-frame tie-breaker won by Einsweiler, 59-39.
Last week’s action included nine other national honor counts, including 701 and 725 counts from Pregler and a second from Schatzabel at 709. The other honor counts came from Rick Jacobs (761), Sanders (747), Marcus Henry (732), Hochrein (727), Cory Rude (715) and John Biver (714).
