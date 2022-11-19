The Eagle Point Software Big 10 bowling tournament will crown a winners’ bracket champion from an interesting final four tonight.

First cousins Jason Lanser and Josh Oertel will square off in one semifinal, while Devin Eudaley meets Andrew Gantenbein in the other at 5 p.m. at Cherry Lanes. The championship match will follow at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to the overall final in the 64-man, double-elimination tournament on Dec. 3.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.