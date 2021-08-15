Colin Rea is coming back to pitch in the United States.
The Milwaukee Brewers signed the Cascade, Iowa, native to a minor-league contract and Nashville Sounds play-by-play announcer Jeff Hem reported via Twitter on Saturday that Rea is expected to start the series finale for Nashville — Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate — today at Louisville.
Rea, who most recently pitched in the major leagues in 2020, was pitching in Japan on a one-year contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.
He faced a long quarantine before getting a chance to pitch for the Hawks and then went 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA in six games, striking out 38 and walking 13 in 40 innings.
Rea went 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 14 innings covering nine outings for the Chicago Cubs last season, his first at the MLB level since requiring Tommy John surgery following a 2016 campaign split between San Diego and Miami. Rea struck out 10 and walked two while filling a variety of roles — from starter to long relief, and even closer — with the Cubs.
Rea won the Pacific Coast League’s pitcher of the year award in 2019 after registering career-highs in victories (14-4), innings pitched (148) and strikeouts (120) in his first season with the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines. He spent the first eight years of his career in the San Diego organization, with the brief exception a 2016 trade to the Marlins that MLB voided because the Padres didn’t disclose injury information on him.
Rea is 8-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 35 appearances over three major-league seasons with the Padres and Cubs.