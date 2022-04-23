The Dubuque Fighting Saints won the Dupaco Cowbell Cup but came up short in the race for the top seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs.
William Brenner scored a power play goal 1:24 into overtime to lift the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders to a 4-3 victory over the Saints in the final game of the United States Hockey League regular season on Saturday night in Cedar Rapids.
With the bonus standings point for losing in overtime, the Saints edged Cedar Rapids by a single point for the Cowbell Cup, which represents supremacy in head-to-head competition between the USHL’s three Eastern Iowa teams. Dubuque went 7-3-2 for 16 points in winning its third straight Cowbell Cup and sixth since its inception in 2011-12, while Cedar Rapids finished 7-4-1 and Waterloo went 4-6-2.
The Saints (40-16-3-3) entered the night with a chance to win the Eastern Conference but needed a win and a Chicago loss to do so. The Steel (39-13-9-1) held off Muskegon, 6-5, in a game that ended as the third period in Cedar Rapids began to finish with an 88-86 advantage in points. The RoughRiders also officially clinched the sixth and final playoff berth in the East when Team USA lost a 7-3 decision in Youngstown earlier in the evening.
Dubuque showed plenty of resiliency in retaining the traveling trophy. The Saints rallied three times to tie the RoughRiders, who finished with the second-most home wins in the USHL this season at 23.
Travis Shoudy opened the scoring for the RoughRiders at the 14:40 mark of the first period with a second-effort goal. Paxton Geisel stopped shots by Jake Percival and Shoudy before Shoudy found an opening for his eighth goal of the season.
Less than 4 minutes later, Saints defenseman Samuel Sjolund tied the game with his ninth goal of the season. Tristan Lemyre corralled the rebound of an Austin Oravetz point shot and fed Sjolund at the left point. Sjolund pinched in and blasted a one-timer past Bruno Bruveris.
Percival gave Cedar Rapids it second lead at 4:11 of the middle frame. Martins Lavins forced a turnover in the Dubuque zone, and Percival snapped a quick shot past Geisel for his 15th goal of the season.
Oravetz knotted the score at 2-2 with his second goal of the campaign at the 17:31 mark. Sjolund weaved in from the point on the left wing, cut to the net and found a wide open Oravetz on the back door for a shot that beat Bruveris to the top right corner of the net.
Nate Hanley gave Cedar Rapids its third lead at 5:19 of the third period. Brendan Fitzgerald found Hanley open for a backdoor tap in for his ninth goal of the season.
William Hallen scored what amounted to the Cowbell Cup-winning goal with 2:56 to play in regulation. Sjolund took a low shot from the left point, and Hallen ramped the puck over Bruveris’ shoulder for his 10th goal of the season.
The Saints had a chance to win the game on the power play in the closing minutes, but instead they negated the man-advantage heading into the extra session. Adam Flammang and Fitzgerald set up Brenner, who scored his first goal of the season through a David Chen screen while skating with a 4-on-3 advantage.
No. 6 Cedar Rapids will travel to No. 3 Muskegon for a best-of-3 series this week, and the winner will meet No. 2 Dubuque in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs beginning this weekend. No. 5 Madison travels to No. 4 Youngstown for the right to face No. 1 Chicago in the second round.
In the West, No. 6 Waterloo visits No. 3 Lincoln in the first round for the right to face Anderson Cup champ Tri-City in the second round. The winner of the series between No. 4 Omaha and No. 5 Fargo meets No. 2 Sioux City in the second round.