Not all sports and recreational activities have suffered during coronavirus pandemic.
At least one has experienced a significant increase in participation. The state of Wisconsin has witnessed a 29% increase in fishing licenses this season.
“It’s likely a combination of things that have never occurred before at the same time,” said Pat Neu, the president of the Wisconsin-based Future Angler Foundation. “A lot of local, regional and national programs have been targeted at getting kids fishing in recent years. Maybe the influences of COVID-19 created a tipping point that finally caused teens to grab fishing gear and hit the water this spring.
“What’s even more amazing is the increases we are seeing are not even counting kids younger than 16 who don’t need a license in most states. New distance learning and television shows are likely part of the mix too.”
A new “Getting Families Fishing” television program reaches a dozen stations in Wisconsin and 150 million homes across the country, with a strong presence on Public Broadcasting System outlets.
The Future Angler Foundation has also partnered with the “Into the Outdoors” Education Network on digital platforms and has experienced growth over the past two years.
“We produce all kinds of educational and science content but it was the interest in our kids fishing shows blended with aquatic education that helped us get into the national network of PBS affiliates,” said Dan Bertalan, the director of the ‘Get Families Fishing’ series. “In the past few months, we’ve more than doubled our national viewing audience. We owe a lot to the FAF and Pat Neu for working so closely with us to create the perfect storm that has generated viewers for the series and ultimately new anglers.”
WEST DELAWARE GRAD TAKES BENTON POST
Jake Voss, a three-time Iowa state wrestling placewinner from West Delaware, will take over the coaching reigns at Benton Community High School next season. Voss wrestled at Coe College and earned all-America honors at 174 pounds before graduating in 2019.
HAWKS HIRE BOYS BASKETBALL COACH
Drake Schuring will take over the boys head basketball coaching position at West Delaware this season. The 23-year-old Decorah native replaces Matt Uthoff, who stepped down after seven seasons to guide the school’s girls basketball program.
Schuring, who coached the freshman team at Linn-Mar last season, inherits a team that went 6-16 this season but returns every player who competed in the postseason. His father, Tim Schuring, recently took over the women’s basketball program at Mount Mercy.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS CANCELS LOCAL SHOW
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event originally scheduled for June 19 at Dubuque Speedway has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. World of Outlaws officials and the staff of the race tracks consulted with local government officials and determined an event with a reduced crowd or no crowd would not be feasible.
Fans who purchased tickets through SLS Promotions online or over the phone will automatically receive a refund to the credit card/debit card. It will take one full billing cycle for the credit to appear.