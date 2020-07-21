Nick and T.J. Wegmann heard all kinds of stories from their father about the baseball in Dubuque County, and those stories sometimes seemed a little too good to be true.
But, this weekend, the brothers from Apalachin, N.Y., experienced semi-pro baseball first-hand while helping the Dyersville Whitehawks win a pair of games in the opening rounds of the 74th annual Cascade Tournament. And they can now confirm the accuracy of those tales.
Their father, Tom Wegmann, led Dyersville Beckman to the 1986 state championship before playing at Middle Tennessee State University and seven seasons of professional baseball in the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles organizations. The right-handed pitcher reached Triple A with both teams, retired in 1997 after playing a season of independent ball and has raised his family in the Binghamton, N.Y., area ever since.
“Growing up, he told us all about coming home from college and playing in all these town-team tournaments, and I’m sure he embellished some of the details about his playing days a little bit,” said Nick Wegmann, a left-hander who pitched one season of rookie ball in the Seattle Mariners organization and one season of independent ball after graduating from NCAA Division I Binghamton University in 2018. “But he also talked about how my grandpa used to play and just the whole tradition of semi-pro baseball out there. So, it was a pretty cool experience to live it ourselves and be a part of what they did for all those years.”
This weekend, the Wegmann brothers continued another family tradition started by their grandmother several decades ago. Carol Wegmann took a photograph of her husband, Jim, in his Whitehawks uniform next to a barn on the family farm in Petersburg in the 1960s.
Tom and his brother, Chad Wegmann, posed in the exact same spot during their playing days, and Carol’s grandchildren, Spencer and Chance Radabaugh, Joel Vaske and now the Wegmann brothers followed suit. Carol has since moved to nearby Dyersville, but the photo opportunity felt too good to pass up.
And Tom Wegmann appreciated his sons having a small taste of a family baseball tradition.
“I know the boys would love to have something like semi-pro baseball out here in New York, and they were really pumped to go out and experience it for themselves,” said Tom Wegmann, who did not accompany his boys to Iowa this weekend because it would have meant a two-week coronavirus-related quarantine when he returned home to New York state. “When you grow up with semi-pro baseball and you go to the big tournaments at places like Dyersville and Cascade and Worthington, you kind of take it for granted until you move away from the area and don’t have it any more.
“Other areas of the country just don’t have that baseball mentality or the passion that all the small towns out there have. There’s a pride in representing your community. It’s such a big part of our family’s history, and I’m glad they had the opportunity to experience it.”
The Wegmann brothers played a key role in the Whitehawks’ 2-1 victory over Bernard in the second round of the Cascade Tournament on Sunday before driving back home on Monday. Nick pitched six shutout innings and struck out seven while pitching to his brother, a catcher who went 2-for-3. T.J. also played in Dyersville’s 1-0 victory over Bellevue in the first round on Thursday.
Dyersville earned a spot in Thursday’s semifinals against Key West, while Cascade and Epworth meet in the other semifinal. The championship game is scheduled for Friday night.
“I was really impressed by the talent level,” Nick Wegmann said. “You think baseball is a young man’s game, but you have a lot of guys who have been out of college for a while, and they’re still getting it done in that league. They’re still having a lot of success into their 30s. It’s really impressive that you have all these little towns around there, but they still play really competitive baseball.”
T.J. Wegmann couldn’t believe what he saw at Cascade’s Legion Field in the two games he played this weekend.
“My dad really talked up the Cascade field, and I figured, ‘It’s a high school diamond in a really small town, so it’s probably just OK,’” T.J. Wegmann said. “Oh my God, it was beautiful. They do a great job of keeping it up. I’m so glad I got a chance to play there.
“I was kind of shocked by the fan turnout, too. That’s what makes it fun. The people there make it such a fun experience. It was pretty neat to play on the same team as my cousin (Vaske) and have a lot of family there, because they don’t get to see us play at all.”
After the NCAA wiped out most of the baseball season, T.J. Wegmann held off graduation from Binghamton University to have a second chance at a senior year. The catcher was hitting .357 with two home runs through the first seven games for a team expected to contend for an America East Conference championship. He owns a .249 average in 61 career games at Binghamton.
The Wegmann brothers hope to make road trips to Eastern Iowa an annual outing.
“Absolutely,” T.J. Wegmann said. “It was pretty cool to see how competitive small-town baseball is and how much passion the people in the area have for the game. We had a lot of fun, and hopefully we can do it again.”