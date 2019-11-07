Fresh off a runner-up performance at the Iowa Class 4A state cross country meet in Fort Dodge, Dubuque Senior placed three runners on the Telegraph Herald’s all-area squad.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team picks:
Abri Brown — The Boscobel sophomore placed seventh at the Wisconsin Division 3 state meet with a 19:45.7. She also took eighth in 20:28 at the Boscobel Sectional meet.
Hannah Brown — The Hempstead senior finished a career-best 11th at the Class 4A state meet by running 18:48.5. She also claimed runner-up honors with a 19:30 at the Pleasant Valley qualifying meet.
Bridee Burks — The Lancaster sophomore finished 11th in the Wisconsin Division 3 meet with a 19:51.5. She placed third at the Boscobel qualifying meet in 19:58.3.
Claire Edmondson — A University of Iowa recruit, she finished her senior season at Senior with a seventh-place 18:39 at the state meet. She also took fourth at the Cedar Falls qualifier with a 19:17.
Izzy Gorton — The Senior 11th grader placed 18th at state with a 19:04.2. She reached state after placing fifth at the Cedar Falls qualifier in 19:25.
Kayci Martensen — A sophomore representing the tri-op from Benton, Cuba City and Southwestern, she was the lone area runner to claim a state championship. She ran an 18:19.9 to take the Division 2 title at Wisconsin Rapids. She also won the River Valley Sectional in 18:28.5.
Brittani Meis — The Platteville senior placed 27th in 20:08 at the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet. She qualified for Wisconsin Rapids with a third-place 19:35 at the River Valley Sectional.
Gabby Moran —Wahlert’s standout junior took second in the Independence qualifying meet in 19:02, then placed 31st at the Class 3A state meet in 19:52.8.
Alix Oliver — A junior, she led Wahlert to a third-place finish at the Class 3A state meet by placing 12th in 19:15. She finished fifth in the Independence qualifier in 19:58.
Emma Ostwinkle — The Cascade junior took 27th in the Iowa Class 1A state meet with a 20:26.5. She finished third at the Iowa City Regina state qualifier with a 21:04.48.
Lillian Schmidt — The 11th grader paced Senior most of the season, including an 18:07.6 for third place at the state meet in Fort Dodge. She also led the Rams to a team title in the Cedar Falls qualifying meet with a runner-up 18:53.
HONORABLE MENTION
Emma Holesinger (Hempstead), Kaylee Leicht (Hempstead), Lauren Klein (Western Dubuque), Judith Meister (Darlington), Ellie Meyer (Wahlert), Kate Miron (Senior), Kristin Muensch (Lancaster), Anna Murphy (Lancaster), Brooke O’Brien (Hempstead), Lilah Takes (Wahlert), Lucy Tompkins-Garoutte (Senior), Gabby Williamson (Bellevue).