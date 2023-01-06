Here is a capsule look at the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ weekend home-and-home series with Green Bay:
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.; 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The Gamblers beat Dubuque, 4-0, on Dec. 16 in Green Bay in the only previous meeting of the season. Adam Gajan earned the shutout win and earned a roster spot with Slovakia at the World Junior Championships, where he posted a 2-2-0 record, 2.40 goals against average and .936 save percentage. After this weekend’s home-and-home series, the teams meet five more times.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints have scored just 2.5 goals per game over their last eight contests and have gone 3-7-0 in the last 10 games while posting the USHL’s second-lowest win total in that span. They have lost two straight and have been outscored, 100-84, this season. While Dubuque has slipped to seventh place in the eight-team Eastern Conference, it sits just six standings points behind second-place Green Bay. The Saints rank 11th in the USHL with a 21.4% success rate on the power play and 13th on the penalty kill with a 73.5% success rate. Marcus Brannman, a backup for Sweden at the World Junior Championships, is expected to return to the Saints next week.
Scouting Green Bay: The Gamblers have gone 6-3-0-1 over the past 10 games to vault into second place in the Eastern Conference. Former Saints forward Mikey DeAngelo ranks fifth on the team with six goals and 18 points, while former Dubuque forward Peter Kramer has four goals and 11 points, and former Saints defenseman Austin Oravetz has three goals and 10 points. The Gamblers own the USHL’s fifth-best power play at 24.1% and the second-best penalty kill at 84.8%.
On the move: The Saints on Wednesday moved overage forward Jacob Jeannette to the Tri-City Storm for a conditional sixth-round pick in Phase II of the 2023 USHL Draft. The Union College commit tallied three goals and six points in 21 games this season after being acquired from Waterloo this summer for conditional draft picks. The move leaves Dubuque’s active roster at 24 players.
