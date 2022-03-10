Taylor Burcham may only be a sophomore, but you’d never know that by watching her on the basketball court.
The Galena guard plays like a veteran with a knowledge for the game that is rarely seen in underclassmen. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week led the Pirates in scoring at the Illinois Class 1A state tournament last weekend and was a leader on defense as Galena took an impressive 22-1 lead over Serena at halftime in the state semifinal.
“Taylor is one of the most physical players I’ve coached,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “She rebounds well and brings that physicality on the defensive end. She also leads the team in charges taken.”
Burcham is a two-year starter for the Pirates, who missed out on postseason play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a really good season last year, and we had some new talent come in this year, so I thought we would have a decent team again,” Burcham said. “I didn’t really see us as a state team until we got into the postseason. Then, I was like, ‘Oh wow, we can really go far this year.’”
Burcham scored nine points in the 58-31 win over Serena in the semifinal and then scored 15 points in the 32-31 loss to Brimfield in the championship game.
“Taylor made some big baskets for us late in that game, and almost single handedly willed us to victory in the final,” Watson said. “She did everything in her power to try to get us that win.”
Added Burcham: “I was just doing anything to get our offense going in that last game. I tried driving to the rim, hoping to get something in the lane. I just wanted to keep us in the game.”
Burcham said that getting to experience the state atmosphere was something she will never forget.
“It was surreal to experience that as a sophomore,” she said. “I didn’t really get nervous until I stepped on the court.”
Watson said that Burcham acted as if she had been there before.
“She was completely un-phased by the atmosphere,” Watson said. “There is just a calmness about her that is awesome to see as a coach.”
Just two days after the state championship game, Watson was receiving texts from Burcham, asking if she could get back into the gym.
“She is pretty much constantly asking to get into the gym,” Watson said. “She is always looking to improve, and she works extremely hard. That’s what you want to see out of your players.”
Burcham said she has loved the sport since she was young and has been playing AAU basketball since the fifth grade.
“I don’t really have an offseason,” she said. “I always want to be playing basketball. I love the intensity and physicalness of the game and I just can’t get enough of it. It’s something you can always get better at.”
Watson said he is thrilled to know that he still has another two years with Burcham.
“It’s very comforting to know that we have her back,” he said. “We are all excited to see what she can do in the future.”