Three area student-athletes are among the 32 recipients of the prestigious Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Scholar Athlete Award. The WIAA announced the winners last week.
Platteville’s Izzy Carroll, Mineral Point’s Isaac Lindsey and River Ridge’s Skylar White will be recognized in a manner to be determined by local school administrators at a later date. They will also be featured in a video to be posted May 15 on the WIAA website (www.wiaawi.org) and broadcast statewide by Fox Sports Wisconsin.
The 32 recipients include four boys and four girls in each of the WIAA’s four divisions. They were selected based on athletic and academic achievement. This year, 437 Wisconsin schools nominated a total of 857 seniors for the honor.
“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, the assistant director of the WIAA.
Half of the Scholar Athlete finalists have posted a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is 3.94. They have combined for 313 varsity letters during their first 3½ years of high school.
Carroll earned the honor in Division 2. She has earned 11 letters in volleyball, basketball and track & field. She earned all-Southwest Wisconsin Conference first-team honors in volleyball three years and was team MVP in volleyball twice. Carroll is the valedictorian of the 2020 class at Platteville.
Lindsey earned the honor in Division 3. He has earned 11 varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball, and has landed all-SWAL conference first-team honors in football three years, basketball three years and baseball two years. He was the team MVP in football twice and basketball twice.
White also earned the honor in Division 3. She also collected varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and track & field. She won all-Six Rivers Conference first-team honors in volleyball three years and basketball three years. White was the team MVP in basketball two years and volleyball one year.
More than 1,100 Scholar Athlete finalists have been recognized since the WIAA began the program in 1984.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS SCHEDULED FOR DUBUQUE
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is scheduled to make its debut at Dubuque Speedway on Friday, June 19. Tickets recently went on sale and can be purchased at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.
Dubuque Speedway will become the 10th track in the state of Iowa to host the series, which dates to 1978. In 2017, the Outlaws made their debut at West Liberty Raceway.
The series is highlighted by Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing. Logan Schuchart and 10-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz, who drives for Tony Stewart Racing, also won races before this season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
GOLD-MEDAL GOALIE HAS TIES TO DUBUQUE
Skylar Vetter, who this winter backstopped USA Hockey to the gold medal at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s U-18 Women’s World Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia, has ties to Dubuque. She is the daughter of former Dubuque Senior softball great Jane Kremer, who is the cousin of former Major League Baseball player Kevin Rhomberg.
Skylar Vetter, 16, plays for Lakeville North High School in Minnesota and is already committed to the University of Minnesota. She posted a 1.23 goals against average and .950 save percentage in three games at the world tournament.