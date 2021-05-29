Ryan Rogers is putting a stamp on an amazing collegiate career.
The Loras senior, who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, placed fifth in the decathlon Friday at the NCAA Division III track and field championships in Greensboro, N.C.
Rogers earned All-American status by finishing in the top-eight and with his 6,838 points, set a school record and improved on his personal best by more than 600 points.
Loras also advanced Mike Jasa (800), Alyssa Pfadenhauer (400), Marion Edwards (100) and Terrianna Black (100) into finals.
Dubuque’s Olivia Costly set a school record in the 400 prelims, qualifying for the finals in 56.15. Alison Beaman (100) also qualified for finals.
Wartburg high jumper Breya Christopher, a River Ridge (Ill.) product, placed sixth with a distance of 5 feet, seven inches.
The Loras women currently sit in 10th place overall with 11 points. On the men’s side, UW-Platteville is in 14th place with nine points and Loras is in 28th with four points.
PREP BASEBALL
Warren/Stockton 7, East Dubuque 5 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: East Dubuque pounded out 11 hits, but Warren/Stockton rallied with four runs in the sixth inning to grab the lead.
Angel Reyes had three hits and reached base five times for the Warriors (12-7-1, 6-1 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference), who outhit the WarHawks, 11-6. Brody Tashner and Thomas Mai added two hits apiece for East Dubuque.
Drew Mensendike went 2-for-3 for Warren/Stockton.
Sam Huntington struck out 11 in a losing effort for the Warriors. He also doubled.
Warren/Stockton clinched at least a share of the conference championship with the victory. The teams will meet again today, and East Dubuque can earn a share of the title with a victory.