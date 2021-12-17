EPWORTH, Iowa — Just minutes into the game, Dubuque Senior coach Jared Deutsch flailed his arms in disgust.
Leading scorer Sam McDonald committed an absent-minded foul — her second of the game — and was relegated to the bench for the majority of the first half.
What followed was quite possibly the Rams’ best overall performance of the season. Senior exploded for 41 first-half points and forced 11 turnovers defensively in a 68-24 rout of Western Dubuque on Friday in at Western Dubuque High.
It was Senior’s sixth straight victory over the Bobcats.
“It just speaks to the depth of this team,” Deutsch said. “I really think we probably have seven starters. Our two girls that come off the bench — night in and night out, they give us great minutes. I thought we did a nice job of pressing without fouling and speeding the game up. We got the game going the pace we wanted it to move.”
Leading, 10-6, the Rams closed the first quarter on a 7-2 scoring run to take a 19-8 lead. Josie Potts drained a 3-pointer and converted a drive to the basket in the final minute to close it out.
Potts connected on another triple early in the second, and after Mya Beau’s two free throws, Senior was ahead, 25-8.
“We just put a lot of pressure on them in the full court and tried to run them,” Potts said. “We like to play fast and that’s what we tried to do.”
Senior (5-1) closed the first half on another big scoring run, this time a 16-5 advantage. Anna Kruse swished a triple, followed by a steal and a layup to go up, 30-9.
Kruse erupted for 10 second-quarter points, while Potts added five. The two guards controlled the tempo on both sides of the court, not losing a beat with McDonald on the bench.
They were equally impressive distributing the ball down low to Olivia Baxter, who had her best game offensively with nine first-half points.
“Olivia Baxter had a nice night for us tonight,” Deutsch said. “We did a heck of a job getting her the ball early.”
The Rams saw seven players record baskets in the first half and their stout defense held the Bobcats to just 14 points.
“So many of these girls have the ability to do so many good things for us,” Deutsch said. “Obviously, we want Sam on the floor because she’s a heck of a basketball player, but feel OK with the other girls on there, too.”
McDonald did return for the third quarter and showed no signs of rust. She opened the half with a steal and a layup, and knocked down two 3-pointers to cap off a 10-point frame of her own.
Potts led the Rams with 14 points, Kruse had 13, McDonald 12, and Baxter finished with 11. Karrington Asp paced Western Dubuque (2-6) with 10 points and Maddy Maahs added eight.
With Class 5A No. 9-ranked Cedar Falls looming on Tuesday, Potts likes her team’s groove heading into that matchup.
“We feel good,” she said. “We’re ready for our next game. We’re all really excited to play next week.”