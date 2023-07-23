Central Lyon/George-Little Rock quarterback Zach Lutmer threw two touchdown passes and Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Jevin Rexroth returned a fumble 47 yards for a game-clinching score as the North All-Stars beat the South All-Stars, 29-15, in the annual Iowa Shrine Bowl on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Jamie Marshall, the Dubuque Wahlert head coach who was serving as the North’s defensive coordinator, saw his unit hold the South team to its lowest point total in the game since 2017.

Recommended for you