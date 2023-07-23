Central Lyon/George-Little Rock quarterback Zach Lutmer threw two touchdown passes and Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Jevin Rexroth returned a fumble 47 yards for a game-clinching score as the North All-Stars beat the South All-Stars, 29-15, in the annual Iowa Shrine Bowl on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Jamie Marshall, the Dubuque Wahlert head coach who was serving as the North’s defensive coordinator, saw his unit hold the South team to its lowest point total in the game since 2017.
The North, which included Dubuque Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner coaching receivers and tight ends, beat the South for the third straight time.
Offensive linemen Beau Baker (Hempstead), Cohen Pfohl (Dubuque Senior) and Luke Reth (West Delaware), defensive lineman Ayden Farley (Hempstead), linebacker J.P. Weber (Wahlert) and running back/return specialist Ryan Brosius (Wahlert) competed for the North.
The South took an early 7-0 lead before the North began to finish drives.
Lutmer connected with Humboldt’s Will Orness on a 22-yard touchdown pass, then, after the defense recorded a safety, he hooked up with Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Josef Lemker for a 12-yard score.
Denver’s Ethan Schoville scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 23-7 lead.
The South crept back in as Carlisle’s Jes Krcil punched it in from the 1. Des Moines Roosevelt’s George Williams caught the two-point conversion pass to trim the North’s lead to 23-15 with 7:35 left.
But, Rexroth salted the game away, ripping the ball away from the running back and sprinting 47 yards to paydirt with 4:26 left.