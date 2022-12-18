Georgia Mississippi St Football
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach passed away earlier this week due to heart complications. Earlier in his coaching career, he served as the offensive coordinator at Iowa Wesleyan University against the University of Dubuque.

The death of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Dec. 12 rocked the college football world. Thirty years ago, Leach made an appearance in Dubuque.

From 1989-91, Leach was the offensive coordinator at Iowa Wesleyan University, where his first game was a 22-19 road loss at the University of Dubuque on Sept. 9, 1989. During his three years in Mount Pleasant, Leach was part of one of the most remarkable turnarounds in small-school football in the Midwest.

