Mississippi State coach Mike Leach passed away earlier this week due to heart complications. Earlier in his coaching career, he served as the offensive coordinator at Iowa Wesleyan University against the University of Dubuque.
The death of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Dec. 12 rocked the college football world. Thirty years ago, Leach made an appearance in Dubuque.
From 1989-91, Leach was the offensive coordinator at Iowa Wesleyan University, where his first game was a 22-19 road loss at the University of Dubuque on Sept. 9, 1989. During his three years in Mount Pleasant, Leach was part of one of the most remarkable turnarounds in small-school football in the Midwest.
In 1989, Leach was a 28-year-old who was just finding his way in football. He had hoped to play at Brigham Young, but suffered a severe ankle injury, ending his playing career. Instead, he played rugby at BYU.
After short coaching stints at Cal Poly and the College of the Desert, Leach spent a few months with a team in Finland before landing with Iowa Wesleyan, where the football program was in miserable shape. The Tigers were coming off an 0-10 season in 1988, losing by an average of 25 points per game, and had enjoyed only six winning seasons in the previous 29 years.
Leach’s head coach was Hal Mumme, who was later at Kentucky and New Mexico State. Together, they developed the “Air Raid” offense that became a staple of the Big 12 and countless other programs from high school to the pros.
The Iowa Wesleyan offense was anchored by quarterback Dustin Dewald, a Texas product who threw for 12,045 yards in his three years with the program, one of seven career records he holds at the school. Another standout was receiver Dana Holgerson, now the head coach at the University of Houston.
Leach’s offense led the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in passing in 1990, and finished second in both 1989 and 1991. The Tigers scored at least 30 points in 24 of 35 games over those three seasons.
The offensive explosion lifted Iowa Wesleyan to a 7-4 record in 1989, followed by a 7-5 mark in 1990. The Tigers rolled to a 10-2 record and a playoff berth in 1991, setting NAIA season records with 468 pass completions on 715 pass attempts.
Leach’s Iowa Wesleyan career began with a gut-wrenching loss at the University of Dubuque in the 1989 season opener, as the Spartans found the end zone with 1:05 remaining to pull out a 22-19 victory.
Mumme and Leach were also together for five years at Valdosta State from 1992-96. Leach then ran Mumme’s offense at Kentucky in 1997 and 1998 before a one-year stint as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma.
Leach eventually won 158 games over 21 years as head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State, becoming famous for his offbeat approach and sense of humor. His Mississippi State team plays Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on January 2.
