FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque survived a few scares Saturday night.
Consider it good preparation for the next test.
The Class 4A No. 15-ranked Bobcats rallied out of a late two-run deficit, and Ella Link laced a bases-loaded single up the middle in the eighth inning as Western Dubuque clipped DeWitt Central, 3-2, in eight innings in a 4A regional semifinal at Farley Park.
Western Dubuque (11-7) advanced to Tuesday’s regional final, either at North Scott or home against Dubuque Wahlert.
“I knew we had it, said Link, who sparked the game-tying rally with a leadoff single in the seventh. “My team has been preparing for this and working so hard for so long this whole season. I just knew we had it in us. I wasn’t scared one bit.”
DeWitt Central scored a pair of unearned runs in the sixth inning to take a 2-0 lead, and the Bobcats answered back with single tallies in each of the next two innings to force extras. Once there, Western Dubuque put a pair of runners in scoring position and the Sabers opted to intentionally walk leading hitter Sydney Kennedy to load the bases with one out, taking their chances with Link instead.
That turned out to be a mistake.
Link lined Paige Owens’ 0-1 pitch up the middle, setting of a WD celebration in the middle of the infield.
“I was going to attack anything that was in the zone anywhere,” Link said. “I was going to go with it. No matter what, I was going to put the bat on the ball.”
The Bobcats managed just three runners over the first four innings, and twice that runner was cut down on the bases — one on a double play and the other was gunned down trying to steal second base.
The Sabers finally broke through in the sixth, and it came mere moments after a two-out Western Dubuque error.
Hannah Palzkill lined a two-out single into right field and Western Dubuque pitcher Sydney Kennedy nearly got out of the inning after forcing a popout to third base that should have been the final out of the inning. Instead, shortstop Amy Kane and third baseman Maddie Harris both called for the ball, but neither backed off and the ball bounced free as the defenders collided.
Two pitches later, Grace Pierce lined a two-run double over the head of left-fielder Jenna Fiedler that gave DeWitt a 2-0 lead.
The Bobcats got a run right back with a two-out rally of their own.
Sara Horsfield punched a two-out single up the middle, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Meg Besler’s single to center.
Link roped a solid single to center to open the Bobcats’ half of the seventh. Emma Gile dropped down a sacrifice bunt right in front of the plate and pinch-runner Audrey Bierman never stopped running as she rounded second and easily made it to third with one out. Bierman scored on a wild pitch moments later to knot the score at 2.
“I didn’t hesitate at all, which I usually do,” Bierman said about taking the extra base. “I just had a gut feeling she was going to throw a wild one. It all just worked out.”
Fiedler reached on a one-out error to open the eighth inning and nearly scored as Besler lined a double into the left-center gap. But Western Dubuque coach Rachael Neal threw up the stop sign from the third-base coach’s box and Fiedler slammed on the brakes as the throw got away.
No matter.
With Kennedy up next, DeWitt opted for an intentional walk to load the bases for Link, who sent the Sabers home.
“This tested us not only having to come from behind, but having to come from behind in a game that we were the one with the bull’s eye on our back,” WD Neal said. “I think it’s going to set the tone for our next game here. We’ve got a comeback win, we’ve 10-runned teams, we’ve won by one, we’ve won by a couple. We’ve kind of covered all of our bases and now we have to focus on the little thing: Win the inning.”