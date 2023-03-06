Heading into the fourth quarter on Saturday night, the Loras College Duhawks seemingly had the Trine Thunder right where they wanted them.
Lillis Court.
As it turns out, the Thunder have been down this road before.
Recommended for you
Trine, a Final Four participant a year ago, overcame a nine-point halftime deficit and a rambunctious Loras crowd to deny the Duhawks a date in this week’s Sweet 16 with a 60-54 win in NCAA Division III women’s basketball second-round tournament action.
Trine, the runners-up of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, improved to 23-6 and will meet NYU in the next round.
Cierra Bachmann closed out a brilliant career for Loras with a game-high 23 points. Sami Martin had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Duhawks (24-5), who were seeking to tie a school single-season victory record.
Loras coach Justin Heinzen expected a defensive battle. The type of game that the first team to 50 would come out victorious.
For most of the game, it looked like that team would be Loras, as the Duhawks led through most of the first three quarters until a late run by Trine catapulted the Thunder into the Sweet 16.
It wasn’t a defensive battle early.
Loras connected on its first shot attempt — one night after missing on its first five to start the game.
Trine hit six of its first seven shots to claim a 12-9 lead.
But Bachmann keyed a 7-0 Duhawk run that put Loras back on top.
Bachmann, who missed all seven of her attempts beyond the arc Friday, hit her first three from long range Saturday and had five 3s in the game, helping Loras take its biggest lead early in the second quarter, 22-14.
“We expected a battle and we got one,” Bachmann said. “I kind of put yesterday’s (shooting) in the rear view mirror and didn’t think a lot about it. Trine is so good. If you think too much it was going to cost you. I tried to not think about the shots and just keep going.”
The Duhawks’ first three baskets of the second quarter were 3-pointers.
Madison Haslow and Madison Fleckenstein joined Bachmann in connecting from deep as the Duhawks led by as many as nine in the first half.
Trine, meanwhile, struggled from 3-point land, going 0-for-6 in the first half. Abby Sanner carried the load for the Thunder in the first half. The 6-foot-2 freshman scored 15 of her team-high 19 points in the first half, including seven of Trine’s last eight points of the half to keep the Thunder within 34-25 of the hot-shooting Duhawks at the break.
Martin had the Duhawks’ first six points and first four rebounds of the second half and kept Loras in front despite 7-0 and 6-0 runs by the Thunder.
But Loras’ lead was teetering.
Makayla Ardis dropped in two of Trine’s three third-quarter 3-pointers as the Thunder kept chipping away and pulled even heading to the final quarter, 43-43. Another run — this one an 11-0 spurt by Trine, gave the Thunder their first lead since the 2:03 mark of the first quarter and had Loras chasing from behind for the first time all night.
Bachmann hit two more 3-pointers — with 2:42 to play to pull Loras to within 55-50 and another — a banker to keep hope alive with 13 seconds left, pulling the Duhawks to within a pair, 56-54.
But Sidney Wagner, who scored 17 on the night for the Thunder, hit four-straight free throws after Bachmann’s last trey to deny Loras’ last hopes at comeback.
Wagner also dominated the glass for Trine in the fourth as the Duhawks couldn’t find the second-chance points they used the previous night.
“She was keeping me out of the lane,” Martin said of Wagner. “I was trying (everything). It was very frustrating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.