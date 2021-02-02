DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington’s Carter Lancaster found a wide open Will Murray under the basket with 3 seconds remaining for an 82-80 win over Division 4 top-ranked Cuba City on Monday night.
The Redbirds (13-4, 8-1) moved into a tie for first place in the SWAL with the Cubans, who saw its winning streak end at 38 games.
“Cuba City handed us all three of our losses last season, and it’s been a while since we’ve gotten a win against them,” Darlington coach Tom Uppena said. “We all really wanted this one not only for a share of conference but also for pride. We knew we had a good team this year, and I think people finally got to see what we are capable of tonight.”
The Cubans (13-1, 8-1) led by as many as seven in the first half following a steal and layup from Carter Olson with 6:37 remaining, but the Redbirds stormed back to tie the game at 33-33 on a floater in the lane from Murray. Back-to-back baskets from Lancaster and Cayden Rankin gave the Redbirds a 39-37 lead at the half after shooting 56 percent from the field as a team.
“In the past we’ve kept things close in the first half and just let them come out and take a 10-point lead right away in the second half,” Uppena said. “Our goal was to get the lead and to take care of it, and our kids really responded to that tonight.”
The Redbirds had four players in double figures, led by Rankin with 19 and Lancaster with 17. Curtis Stone scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, and Murray also added 16.
“Teams are always keying on Carter, but we have five guys on the floor that can score points for us,” Uppena said. “Will does not look like a freshman out there. He has grown up quickly this season and plays smart basketball.”
Darlington got early second half baskets from Rankin and Hunter Hardyman to take a two-possession lead, but the Cubans used senior Jack Misky to get right back in the game. Misky finished the second half with 23 of his career-high 38 points and knotted the game up at 50-50 with a layup with 12:29 remaining.
The Cubans would regain the lead on the following possession on an Olson basket.
“We know if it wasn’t for COVID this place would have been packed tonight,” Lancaster said. “We missed that atmosphere, but it was still such a fun game. We won conference two years ago and we missed out on that because of Cuba last year. This is what we wanted to get back to, and now our fate is in our hands. It’s such an amazing feeling.”
The Cubans would take a 59-57 lead on a Riley Richard three-point play with 9:02 remaining, but the Redbirds would then use an 8-0 run to go up, 65-59. They would lead by as many as eight on a Rankin layup with 5:05 remaining, but once again the Cubans responded.
A 5-0 run would make it 75-73 with 1:33 remaining, but a three-point play from Stone put the Redbirds back up by four with under a minute to play. Free throws from Misky and Richard knotted the game once more at 80-80, setting up the final play with 10 seconds remaining on the clock.
“It wasn’t the play Coach had drawn up, but Will caught the ball and made the basket for us,” Lancaster said. “We have all the confidence in the world in him. He’s worked hard to get to where he is, and even though he’s a freshman, we think of him as one of us out there.”
A last-second shot by Olson was off the mark for the Cubans. He finished the game with 13 points, while Richard added 18.
The Redbirds will play Boscobel, Mineral Point and Fennimore yet this week.
“We control our own destiny now,” Uppena said.