CASCADE, Iowa — If Tuesday was any indication, there may be a renewed rivalry forming in the River Valley Conference.
Meeting for the first time as RVC rivals, Cascade and Maquoketa gave a raucous crowd an instant, emotion-swinging classic at Cascade High School. The Cougars (2-0, 2-0 River Valley) erased an 18-point first-half deficit with a third-quarter surge to come back and stun the Cardinals, 57-56.
Cole McDermott had 15 points, Jackson Lieurance 12, Nathan Schockemoehl 11 and Cooper Hummel eight to lead a balanced Cougars offense. Tye Hardin had a game-high 27 points, while Carter Meyer contributed 14 for Maquoketa (2-1, 2-1 River Valley).
Decades ago, the two teams competed in the Big Bend Conference. This fall, Maquoketa left the WaMaC Conference for the RVC to rekindle the rivalry.
“You’ve got to give our guys a lot of credit,” Cascade coach Nate McMullen said. “They fought back, they played hard, and they did the things that Cascade basketball does.”
It looked bleak for Cascade midway through the first half, as Maquoketa built a commanding 28-10 advantage behind a barrage of 3-pointers. Hardin hit twice from distance, Meyer rained one down and Lucas Ihrig connected in a 2-minute span to jump ahead by 18.
A late first-half timeout seemed to swing the momentum.
“I told them, ‘Fellas, this is a perfect opportunity. Let’s start buckling down defensively and build our confidence,’” McMullen said.
Lieurance and Mick Hoffman hit two crucial 3-pointers for Cascade near the end of the first half to close the gap to 32-22, but, more importantly, begin a momentum shift.
Hummel and Lieurance opened the third with consecutive triples, and McDermott’s layup drew the Cougars within three, 32-29, a minute into the second half to cap a 13-0 run that began late in the first half.
“I got us all together and told them we need to start playing the Cascade way,” McDermott said. “That’s what we did, relied on our defense and started hitting big shots when we needed them.”
Hummel’s second 3 drew Cascade even at 34-34, and Schockemoehl followed from distance to give the Cougars their first lead since the opening basket, 37-34, at 4:17 of the third.
“In the third, we started shooting with confidence,” Schockemoehl said. “We got a couple stops, and that really lifted my confidence (offensively). I just stepped into the shot and let it go with confidence.”
Just as the Cougars refused to fold in the first half, Maquoketa wasn’t about to go quietly, either. Meyer drained a triple at the end of the third to draw his team even, 44-44, setting up a final-quarter showdown.
Hardin and Meyer combined for seven early points to put Maquoketa back up, 51-46, but Schockemoehl again answered from distance to bring his team within one.
“We just knew we had to keep clawing back,” Schockemoehl said. “If we just kept clawing back, we knew we’d be there at the end of the game.”
The teams shot fearlessly for a combined 16 3-pointers with the outcome swaying in the final minutes, but it was the 17th that proved to be the game-clincher.
Cass Hoffman’s triple with 2:01 to play put his team ahead for just the third time all night, 54-53, and this time, the Cougars held on.
Maquoketa’s go-ahead attempt with 15 seconds to go fell way off mark and McDermott and Hummel added late free throws to seal the deal, rendering Lucas Ihrig’s triple at the buzzer meaningless.
“This win just shows that if we get down, we can come back and be a gritty team,” McDermott said. “It’s something that we can look back on all year.”
