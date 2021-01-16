Michael Duax went off for 30 points as Dubuque Hempstead clipped Cedar Rapids Washington, 71-67, on Friday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Jamari Smith added 21 points and Cameron Fens chipped in 12 for the Mustangs, who improved to 6-2 overall.
Easton Valley 76, Bellevue Marquette 38 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carson Michels scored a team-high 23 points to lead the Mohawks in a loss.
Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Maquoketa Valley 44 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings used an 18-4 first-quarter surge to beat the Wildcats.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 60, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 44 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Allie Kutsch and Emma Donovan scored 12 points apiece as the Golden Eagles cruised.
Cedar Rapids Washington 65, Dubuque Hempstead 40 — At Moody Gym: Morgan Hawkins scored nine points to lead the Mustangs in defeat.
Linn-Mar 51, Dubuque Senior 42 — At Nora Gym: Anna Kruse scored 12 points and Josie Potts added 10 to lead the Rams, but the Lions made enough free throws down the stretch to pull away.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Western Dubuque 49 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Cougars opened the game on an 18-8 run and held on from there. Carson Koerperich scored 15 points to lead Western Dubuque.
Cascade 48, Anamosa 29 — At Cascade, Iowa: Faith Bower scored 14 points and Alyssa Lux had 12 as the Cougars routed the Raiders.
Bellevue Marquette 49, Easton Valley 33 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored a game-high 15 points, Delaney Banowetz and Holly Kremer chipped in 14 apiece, and the Mohawks beat Easton Valley.
Shullsburg 58, Wauzeka-Steuben 56 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Layla Alt scored 16 points, Anna weigel had 12 and Madison Russell 11, and Shullsburg (12-5) rallied out of a five-point deficit with a minute left to hand Wauzeka-Steuben its first loss of the season.
Prairie du Chien 58, Platteville 34 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 23 points and Makenzie Knapp added 10, helping the Blackhawks improve to 11-0.
Dodgeville 55, Lancaster 35 — Bridee Burks scored 14 points to lead the Flying Arrows (13-3), but the Dodgers countered with Olivia Argall’s 30 points and pulled away after leading by three at halftime.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 3,053; Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2,699 — At Cherry Lanes: Christian Merrick rolled a match-high 454 series, Michael Wlochal added a 427 and Logan Jasper a 413, and the Rams routed the J-Hawks.
Dubuque Wahlert 2,814; Linn-Mar 2,548 — At Cherry Lanes: Nick Splinter rolled a 202-215—417 series to lead the Golden Eagles to a victory over the Lions.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 2,686; Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2,596 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Beth Johll delivered a 223-203—426 series as the Mustangs earned a victory over the Cougars.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2,556; Dubuque Senior 2,448 — At Cherry Lanes: Abriana Reed Berwanger rolled a team-high 382 series to lead the Rams in a loss to the J-Hawks.
Linn-Mar 2,534; Dubuque Wahlert 2,451 — At Cherry Lanes: Abbie Beutin’s 388 series led the Golden Eagles, but the Lions pulled away after leading by only seven points following the individual portion of the meet.