T.J. Fortmann and Noah Krahenbuhl won their second feature race of the season on Sunday night, as Dubuque Speedway celebrated Mother’s Day at the track.
Fortmann, of East Dubuque, Ill., won for the second straight week in the 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature. Matt Fulton, of Muscatine, Iowa; Austin Stamm, of Orangeville, Ill.; Gage Neal, of Ely, Iowa; and Scott Busch, of Cuba City, Wis., rounded out the top five finishers in the 16-car feature.
Krahenbuhl, of Blanchardville, Wis., took checkers in the 10-lap 4-Cylinder feature for the second time in the three-week season. He also won on opening night. The top five also included Josh Starr, of Tipton, Iowa; Jared Kingery, of Gratiot, Wis.; Jacob Welter, of Farley, Iowa; and John W. Campbell, of Dubuque. The feature included eight cars.
Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa, became the third different feature winner in the 25-lap IMCA Late Model class, which drew 17 cars for the finale. The top five also included Joel Callahan, of Dubuque; Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa; Matt Ryan, of Davenport, Iowa; and Logan Duffy, of Independence, Iowa.
Ryan Duhme, of LaMotte, Iowa, became the third different winner in the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature. Jed Freiburger, of Dubuque; Jaden Fryer, of Freeport, Ill.; Timmy Current, of Bernard, Iowa; and Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, also finished in the top five of the 12-car feature.
Daniel Wauters, of Tipton, Iowa, became the third different winner in the 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature race, which included 14 cars. The top five included Jimmy Droescher, of Hollendale, Wis.; Jackson Vsetecka, of Fort Atkinson, Iowa; David Crimmins, of Dubuque; and Dakota Simonsen, of Fairfax, Iowa.
In the Sharp Mini Late Model 10-lap feature, Cuba City’s Scott Busch claimed the checkers. The top five in the eight-car feature included Chad Bender, of North Liberty, Iowa; Chase Brunscheen, of Dyersville, Iowa; Kyle Pearson, of Maquoketa, Iowa; and Ray Costello, of Camanche, Iowa.