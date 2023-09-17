Loras’ Da’Mani Brown stretches for a touchdown against Luther at the Rock Bowl on Saturday. He scored three times and totaled 123 yards receiving as the Duhawks won their American Rivers Conference opener.
Loras’ Da’Mani Brown stretches for a touchdown against Luther at the Rock Bowl on Saturday. He scored three times and totaled 123 yards receiving as the Duhawks won their American Rivers Conference opener.
It was a stiffer test than maybe anticipated, but one the Duhawks gutted through.
Setting aside a lackluster first-half performance, Loras College strung together 30 points over the final 30 minutes to outlast a pesky effort from visiting Luther, 44-29, on Saturday at the Rock Bowl.
It was the sixth consecutive victory for Loras in the series.
Recommended for you
“We did not play well in the first half as a team,” Loras coach Steve Helminiak said. “We just weren’t very smooth offensively and never kept on schedule.”
Evan England threw four touchdowns, rushed for another and was 23 of 34 through the air for 209 yards, Da’Mani Brown had three scoring receptions and reeled in 14 catches for 123 yards, and Johnnie Cason II rushed for 123 yards to lead a Duhawks’ offense that netted 431 yards.
Through three games, Loras (2-1, 1-0 American Rivers Conference) is averaging 413 yards of offense.
“Offensively, our goal is to score points every time we touch the ball,” Brown said. “I think we’re pretty good (offensively); we’ve got a lot of explosive weapons. Every week our goal is to just get into that end zone.”
Brown caught a 34-yard TD pass at 6:30 of the first and England made it 14-0 just 5 minutes into the second quarter on a 1-yard plunge, but the Norse scrapped their way to a tie at halftime.
A Brayden Daly interception set Luther up at the Loras goal line, and Aiden Damiani rushed it home two plays later to make it 14-7.
The Norse (0-2, 0-1) turned to trickery on the ensuing kickoff and pounced on a surprise onside kick to set up a nine-play drive scoring drive to knot the score, 14-14, at halftime.
“That’s the kind of team if you let them stick around a little bit, they’re gonna gain some momentum, and they did that and fed off of one another. They took advantage of a couple of bad special teams plays by us.”
A halftime message by a trusted veteran shifted the Duhawks’ mindset.
“One of our captains, (backup QB) Garrett Hutchison pulled us aside and got into us a little bit and let us know it was unacceptable.,” Brown said. “When you have a veteran like Garrett, everyone on the team respects him. When he says something like that, we knew it was time to go and get it done.”
And the offense responded.
Brown racked up two more touchdown receptions, Jamel Britt rushed for another, Scott Talmadge booted a 29-yard field goal, and Jaheem Hayes’ punctuated a 30-point Duhawk second-half scoring effort with a late TD catch.
Despite outgaining the Norse by more than 200 yards offensively, Luther stayed within striking distance and trailed just 28-21 early in the fourth.
But the Duhawks never allowed them to fully close the gap.
“The big thing was there was no panic on our sidelines,” Helminiak said. “They just kept fighting; they just kept playing and just kept scoring points. It wasn’t the easiest or prettiest of games, but a win is a win and it’s really hard to win in college football.”
An important win, too, as the Key City Clash with rival Dubuque lurks next weekend.
“You’ve got to ride this momentum heading into that game,” Brown said. “They always play hard and they play physical, so it’s gonna be a great game.”