Kellen Strohmeyer hit a leadoff home run in the opener of Thursday’s doubleheader, and Dubuque Hempstead swept Iowa City West, 5-3 and 4-3, at Core Field.
Strohmeyer went 2-for-3 in the first game and added two more hits in the second game for the Mustangs, who improved to 10-6 and extended their winning streak to six.
Jonny Muehring scored twice and George Sherlock drove in two runs for Hempstead in the opener.
Jase Runde allowed just two hits and struck out three while issuing five walks over 4 1/3 innings to earn the victory. Curt Saunders Jr. struck out three and allowed just one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to record the save.
Tyler Loso doubled home a pair of runs to break a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning of the second game. Nolan Schroeder also drove in two runs for Hempstead in Game 2.
Anthony Houselog struck out five and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks for Hempstead. Brock Booth recorded the final out to earn the save.
Muehring and Jordan Laden had two hits apiece in the second game.
Western Dubuque 7-6, Iowa City Liberty 2-5 — At Farley, Iowa: Brett Harris went 2-for-4 and Nathan Roling struck out seven in a three-hitter in the opener, and Garrett Kadolph went 4-for-5 with two RBIs in the second game as the Bobcats swept the Lightning.
(Thursday’s games)
Dyersville Beckman 5-10, Mount Vernon 1-1 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Nate Offerman, Luke Sigwarth and Luke Schieltz all went 2-for-3, and Eli Kluesner drove in two runs to support the four-hit pitching tandem of J.T. Recker and Wyatt Schulte for Class 2A No. 5 Beckman (11-6) in the opener of the WaMaC Conference twin bill.
In the nightcap, Sigwarth collected three hits and three RBIs, and Huehnergarth, Kluesner, Offerman and Schieltz had two apiece. Offerman doubled twice and had two RBIs and Kluesner drove in a pair, while Lane Kramer pitched a complete-game four-hitter.
Bellevue Marquette 9-17, Calamus-Wheatland 4-5 — At Wheatland, Iowa: Zach Templeton went 4-for-5, and Cam Templeton went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Marquette in the opener of the Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader. In the nightcap, Cam Templeton went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Zach Templeton went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, Evan Scott had a pair of hits, and Eli Scott, Spencer Roeder and Jacob Litterer drove in two runs apiece.
Edgewood-Colesburg 8-13, Central City 0-1 — At Central City, Iowa: Cael Funk struck out 14 in a 95-pitch complete-game three-hitter in the opener of the Tri-Rivers sweep. Pryce Rochford went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Peyton Gaul and Caden Cole had two hits each, and Dawson Bergan drove in two runs. In the nightcap, Funk went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and Gaul and Konner Putz drove in two runs each.
West Delaware 11-12, South Tama 0-1 — At Tama, Iowa: The Hawks cruised to the WaMaC road sweep to improve to 15-6.
North Fayette Valley 5, Clayton Ridge 3 — At West Union, Iowa: Clayton Ridge fell to 2-13 with the Upper Iowa Conference setback.
Wilton 5, Bellevue 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets dropped to 0-8 with the River Valley Conference loss.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 11, Waterloo Columbus 5 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Ruth Tauber went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs out of the leadoff spot, Lauren McClimon homered, and Tierani Teslow had two hits, three RBIs and earned the pitching victory as the Golden Eagles rolled past the Sailors in non-conference action.
Teslow allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings. Julia Roth struck out five, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while pitching the final three innings to earn the save.
Lauren McClimon homered and scored two runs for the Golden Eagles. Kylie Sieverding also scored a pair of runs.
Bettendorf 4, Dubuque Senior 0 (5 innings) — At Eldridge, Iowa: Sophie Link doubled for the Rams, but Senior was held to just two other singles in a loss to the Bulldogs at the North Scott Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.