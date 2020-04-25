While some people look forward to Friday night because it signals the start of the weekend and the end of the work week, I’ve always looked forward to Friday nights in the fall because it means I am headed somewhere in Iowa or Wisconsin to officiate a football game.
And after 27 years of officiating football, I can safely say that it’s been time well spent.
During my career as an official, I’ve worked every position at some time or another. But my regular spot on Friday nights is as head linesman, meaning I work the visitor’s side of the field and am also working with the chain crew. Trust me when I tell you that I’ve had some memorable conversations with coaching staffs over the years. And while there have been some conversations about calls or spots made by myself or another member of the crew, most of those conversations have been professional, respectful and at times, pretty darn funny.
I’d echo those sentiments when it comes to chain crews as well. While most people probably don’t see it this way, chain crews are a part of the football officiating crew on game night. They help keep track of the downs, the spot of the football and the yards needed to gain a first down. An experienced chain crew is as valuable as an experienced officiating crew when it comes to keeping a game moving smoothly and efficiently.
I work with a regular crew every Friday night. The five of us have been together five or six years now. I’ve worked with two of them, Peter Olafsen and Charlie Zahn, for the last 12 years. Our current crew lives in four different communities, McGregor, Cresco, Manchester and Edgewood. It’s a rare Friday night when we arrive at a football site in less than three different vehicles.
I got back into varsity football officiating after taking a few years off to watch my own kids play. My two boys, Justin and Ryan, played high school football at Edgewood-Colesburg. I kept my license and still worked lower level games during the week, but couldn’t justify driving all over Iowa to watch other kids play instead of my own. When my daughter Eileen played high school volleyball, I made sure I didn’t work a midweek game the nights she played.
When TH reporter Brenden West contacted me about the article he was doing on high school officials, we spoke for close to an hour in our initial call. We talked about the proposed Wisconsin law that would make it a crime to harass and confront high school sports officials. We also spoke of what draws one to officiating as well as what can be done to recruit more people to become high school sports officials.
I don’t think there is a one-size-fits-all answer to any parts of our conversation.
First of all, officiating isn’t for everyone. I think there is a mindset, a personality trait of sorts that makes one want to officiate. If you know me, you know that when I go to a sporting event, I’m as likely to watch the officials as I am the players. I started out as a high school and semi-pro baseball umpire in 1977. I worked games until I got married, moved to Edgewood, and decided to hang up my umpiring gear. While I didn’t regret my decision, I missed officiating.
I stayed out of officiating until becoming a high school football official in 1993.
I had some great mentors. They were older officials that helped me along the way. Combining mentors that could talk to me before, during and after a contest along with gaining experience by working games, helped me to become a solid official.
In my opinion, mentoring can be a key in not only getting others to become officials, but in keeping them in officiating. While it’s not a lonely hobby in my opinion, it’s not like everybody under the sun wants to talk about officiating. It’s important that young officials have mentors to do just that.
In my career as an official, I’ve had only two confrontations with spectators. None of them occurred at high school games. I think both times the confrontations may have discouraged inexperienced officials from continuing. In my case, I had years of officiating experience under my belt and just kind of brushed it off as running into a couple knuckleheads at the wrong time.
I really don’t think a law on the books protecting officials would have made any difference in either situation. At the end of the day, the games are for the kids. And when someone crosses the line and wants to confront an official, those are people who have forgotten who the games are for.
Readers may notice I haven’t mentioned getting yelled at from fans during the contest. That’s because I rarely hear it. I’ve got enough to concentrate on during a contest.
Maybe concentration is the key to all of it. Let officials concentrate on working the game. Let coaches and players concentrate on what they need to do and have fans concentrate on supporting their team in a positive way.
I’m looking forward to another year of officiating football. Thanks for reading. I’ll see you somewhere under the lights this fall.