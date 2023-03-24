Max Burkholder sensed he would be a part of something special when he joined the Dubuque Fighting Saints three seasons ago.
The inaugural Saint 4 Life Weekend last spring further reinforced what the organization will mean to him years down the road.
The Saints will host their second annual alumni weekend tonight and Saturday, when they play the USA Hockey National Team Development Program’s U17 squad at Dubuque Ice Arena. Limited tickets remain.
“My three years here have been super special, obviously, but alumni weekend shows you just how much you’re a part of an even bigger family within the organization,” said Burkholder, a Chaska, Minn., native and Colorado College recruit who leads all USHL defensemen with 15 goals this season. “It was pretty cool to see how close a lot of the alumni stayed over the years and how much they appreciated the opportunity to come back, see the city again, recreate old memories, talk to old teammates and meet guys who also played in Dubuque.
“I really like how the organization celebrates what those guys have done for the city over the years. It just goes to show you how special a place Dubuque really is.”
The Saints will honor the 40-year anniversary of the 1982-83 team, the 30-year anniversary of the 1992-93 team and the 10-year anniversary of the 2012-13 team. All three won national championships, and representatives from each of those teams will be among the 60-plus alumni in town for the weekend.
Confirmed alumni also include legendary coach Jack Barzee and NHL players Gary Suter and Landon Wilson, who all won national titles in Dubuque.
The series with Team USA will have playoff implications for the Saints, who sit in a three-way tie for fourth place in the Eastern Conference and look to extend the USHL’s longest active postseason streak. They have yet to miss the playoffs since returning to the league in 2010-11.
But Saint 4 Life Weekend will have an extra special feel to the current players.
“I thought it was really cool to have a chance to play in front of the people who came before us and built the organization and the reputation we have, not only in town but in the hockey world,” said captain Riley Stuart, a Phoenix native and Colorado College recruit who has played 196 games for Dubuque and will tie Keegan Ford for the franchise record in games played tonight. “You want to make them proud and show them what you can do.”
Stuart enjoyed wearing the team’s retro jersey and taking part in a group picture on the ice with all the alumni at last year’s event. The Saints have been wearing the retro jerseys all month and will again take the group photo tonight.
“It was just cool to meet them face-to-face and hear their stories,” Stuart said. “It makes you super grateful for the opportunity to play here. I don’t know if other organizations do something like this, but ever since I’ve been here, they’ve made a point of emphasizing how important the organization is to the community and the people who came before us.
“When you hear they have more than 60 alumni coming back this weekend, it just shows you how special this organization is.”
The group photo session last season also emphasized how competitive those alumni can still be.
“They were chirping us a little bit,” Burkholder said with a laugh. “But it was cool to see how they were all interacting with each other and how close they still were with their old teammates. It was a lot of fun to get to meet them.”
The Saints return seven players — Burkholder, Stuart, Shawn O’Donnell, Max Montes, Cole Helm, Mikey Burchill and Paxton Geisel — from last year’s team. And the last few weeks, they’ve been preparing their teammates for what to expect this weekend.
“You really can’t appreciate it until you actually take part in it, but we’ve been talking about it a lot as it’s gotten closer,” Burkholder said. “Everyone is excited to see what it’s all about. It’s just an awesome way to celebrate the organization and the former players.”
During the fall of 2021, the organization established its Saint 4 Life Foundation, which promotes amateur hockey in Dubuque by building a vibrant alumni network to partner with the community to focus on education, mentoring and community events. During the inaugural Saint 4 Life Weekend, a game-worn jersey auction brought in approximately $30,000 for the foundation.
That weekend, the Saints also helped raise $10,000 for the Avery Foundation, which helps families with costs associated with trips to cancer treatments.
The popularity of last year’s alumni weekend prompted the Saints to book larger gathering rooms at the nearby Q Casino to host pre-game social events on both evenings. Following the on-ice group photo with the current and former Saints, 7 Hills Brewery will host an after-party tonight, while Houlihan’s at the Hilton will host the after-party on Saturday.
Saint 4 Life weekend coincides with Parents Weekend and will also include Dubuque Youth Hockey Night, sponsored by Dubuque Screw Products, tonight.
Dubuque Fire Equipment will host Saint 4 Life Night, and the Avery Foundation will host its annual fund-raiser on Saturday. A 50/50 drawing for the Avery Foundation already has already surpassed last year’s game-night total.
“To be honest, this whole weekend is being organized a lot better than the alumni weekend that just happened at my alma mater, and we haven’t even gotten there yet,” said Saints first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald, a 2007 graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York. “But this is what it’s all about, that guys want to come back and see their old buddies from the 1980s or ’90s.
“When I was a player, something like Parents Weekend wasn’t even a thought. And I never expected to be a part of something like an alumni weekend at this level of hockey. But, to see it happening the way it is speaks volumes about the organization.”
