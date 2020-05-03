Cornell College has turned to a Maquoketa, Iowa, native to head the school’s athletic program.
Seth Wing, who has served as the Rams’ baseball coach for the past nine seasons, will become the school’s athletic director on July 1 with the retirement of Keith Hackett. Wing will remain as the school’s baseball coach, and Katie Green will move out of her role as senior director of advancement operations and become associate athletics director.
“I am grateful for the opportunity that President (Jonathan) Brand has given me and am fortunate to have a mentor in Keith,” Wing said. “I am excited to serve our student-athletes and lead a great group of coaches and staff in our athletics department.”
Wing has nearly tripled the size of Cornell’s baseball roster since his arrival at the Mount Vernon, Iowa, school in 2011. He has also become the program’s all-time wins leader with 146.
Last spring, Wing guided the Rams to a 26-19 record, the program’s first Midwest Conference tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time. The Rams have reached the MWC tournament five of the past six seasons and produced 24 all-conference and 13 all-region honorees since 2012.
Wing, a 1999 graduate of Maquoketa High School, served as captain of the Cardinals in football and baseball his senior year. He also played both sports at Winona State University.
In three years under Hackett’s direction, the Rams claimed eight Midwest Conference team championships and five NCAA tournament berths.
Hawkins named to MVC academic team — Bradley University junior Maddie Hawkins, a former state champion at Dubuque Senior, earned a spot on the 10-player Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete Team. A civil engineering major with a 3.92 cumulative grade point average, Hawkins played in all but one tournament in 2019-20 and ranked second on the team with a 77.24 season stroke average. She led the team with 16 rounds in the 70s, carding a season-best 1-over par 73 in the final round at the season-opening Redbird Invitational. Bradley has had a member on the MVC’s Scholar-Athlete first team for 23 consecutive years.
Blaser named to MVC academic team — University of Northern Iowa thrower William Blaser, a junior who prepped at Western Dubuque, earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team in men’s track and field. He carries a 3.40 GPA in Movement & Exercise Science/Financial Management.
Clarke’s Moran, Lopez honored — Clarke University’s Gabby Moran, a senior from Chicago, and Marcus Lopez, a junior from Wilmington, Del., have been selected as a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Lacrosse Champion of Character. The NAIA Champions of Character program aims to inspire student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans to hold high standards and embody what character truly means in a competitive arena. By keeping the five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership at the heart of the athletics experience, the Champions of Character program empowers participants to change the culture of sport.