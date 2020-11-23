A capsule look at tonight’s United States Hockey League game
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (0-2-0) AT DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (1-0-0)
When: 6:35 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The two teams split a preseason series last month. This is the first of six regular-season meetings. Des Moines and Waterloo are the only Western Conference teams on the Saints’ truncated schedule this season.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints missed a total of three games over the past two weekends because of league coronavirus protocol. According to head coach Oliver David, as of Friday, only one Saints player had tested positive for the virus, but a handful of others were in quarantine because they were in contact with others who received positive tests. Dubuque is the only team without a standings point after dropping games to Muskegon and Youngstown on opening weekend, Nov. 6-7.
Scouting Des Moines: The Buccaneers faced similar quarantine issues and did not play at all on the first two weekends of the season. After postponing its first four games, Des Moines rallied to defeat Lincoln, 4-3, on Saturday night. Matt Choupani scored two goals in the first 48 seconds of the third period to overcome a 3-2 deficit.
Home away from home: The Buccaneers will play at Wells Fargo Arena, the downtown Des Moines home of the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild, until January while work continues on the roof at Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale. That facility suffered extensive damage in the August derecho.
On the horizon: Last week, the Buccaneers announced plans to relocate to a 3,500-seat facility at Merle Hay Mall for the 2022-23 season. The vacant Younkers department store will be converted to a multi-sheet ice facility that will accommodate local and regional tournaments.