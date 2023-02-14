A capsule look at tonight’s United States Hockey League game:
GREEN BAY GAMBLERS (23-14-1-1) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (20-14-3-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: After dropping the first two games in the eight-game season series, the Saints have won the last three. That includes back-to-back 3-0 shutouts in a home-and-home series Jan. 6-7. After tonight, the teams will play March 31 and April 1 to conclude the series.
Scouting Dubuque: The Eastern Conference fifth-place Saints have gone 6-2-2-0 over the last 10 games and face a pivotal three-game week. After hosting second-place Green Bay tonight, they will visit fourth-place Youngstown on Friday and Saturday. Dubuque split a home-and-home with Cedar Rapids this weekend. Through 17 home dates, the Saints are averaging 2,281 fans per game at Dubuque Ice Center. Dubuque ranks 14th on the power play at 18.3% and 15th on the penalty kill at 73.2%.
Scouting Green Bay: The Gamblers have gone 6-4-0-0 over the last 10 and split a pair of one-goal decisions at home with Youngstown this weekend. Green Bay owns the USHL’s No. 1 penalty kill at 84.3% and the fourth-best power play at 23.1%.
