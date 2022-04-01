Here is a capsule look at area boys soccer teams competing in the WaMaC Conference this season:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Mirek Laskowski (16th season, 223-76-3)
Last year — 16-4 overall, 5-2 WaMaC
Returning veterans — Logan Burchard (Sr., F); Ryan Burchard (Sr., F); Conner Grover (Sr., M); Mitchell Naber (Sr., M); Trent Arens (Jr., M); Lane Kramer (Sr., M); Max Mullis (Sr., D); Gus Smith (Sr., D); Luke Schieltz (Jr., D); Hunter Douglas (Jr., GK)
Promising newcomers — Dillon Recker; Carter Hageman; Cooper Klas; Jake Schmidt; Jonah Recker
Outlook — The Trailblazers are loaded with talent and experience. Des Moines is the expected destination. Laskowski tabs Marion and Solon as the top teams in the WaMaC Conference, but it is the Trailblazers who could be the dark horse to emerge in the league race. Especially after falling short of their goals the last few years. Beckman won consecutive state titles in 2015-16, but hasn’t qualified since 2017, the last of six straight state appearances. Beckman has lost in the substate final each of the last three seasons, including last year at home to North Fayette Valley. Logan Burchard led the Blazers with 15 goals. Naber had 11 goals and eight assists and Grover had nine assists and five goals. Eight different returning players scored a goal for Beckman last year. Douglas saved 22 of the 26 shots on goal he faced last year.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Madison Cousins (1st season)
Last year — 2-12 overall, 2-8 WaMaC
Returning starters — Sean Swanson (Sr., M); Cael Koob (Sr., D); Caide Steffen (Sr., M); Tyson Wilhelm (Sr., F); Tai Streets (Sr., D); Sam Knotts (Soph., GK); Cameron Tracy (Soph., M)
Outlook — The Cardinals will lean heavily on their seven returning starters, including five seniors who already have three varsity seasons under their belts. Cousins is enthusiastic about Maquoketa’s roster, and the Cardinals should be in position to improve on last year’s win total. Wilhelm is the top returning scorer after notching four goals last season. Swanson had a goal and Tracy had one assist in 2021.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Matt Knutson (3rd season, 0-32)
Last year — 0-16 overall, 0-10 WaMaC
Returning veterans — Kyle Barrett (Sr.); Kole Wright (Sr.); Grant Zaring (Sr.); Grant Kramer (Sr.); Alex Steffen (Soph.); Zach Kramer (Soph.); Ethan Grawe (Soph.); Evan Kartman (Soph.); Boston McAulay (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Deion Wilson (Soph.); Keegan Carnicle (Fr.); Adam Cook (Fr.)
Outlook — It’s been a tough few years for the Hawks, who are still seeking their first victory in 32 matches under Knutson and have just one win since the start of the 2018 season. West Delaware has a young roster and the seniors will be expected to serve as leaders for a fairly inexperienced squad. The Hawks have room to grow as a program over the next couple of seasons, but they are hoping to take a step forward this season. Grawe scored two of the team’s four total goals last year.