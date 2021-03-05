Ella Imler made both ends of a one-and-one with six seconds remaining in regulation to lift Maquoketa Valley to a 47-45 victory over Nodaway Valley this morning in the Iowa Class 2A girls state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Wildcats (25-0) then turned to defense and didn’t allow Nodaway Valley (24-1) an opportunity to get a potential game-tying shot off at the other end of the floor.
Top-seeded Maquoketa Valley will play either second-seeded Dike-New Hartford or third-seeded West Branch at 4 p.m. Saturday in the state championship game.
Emerson Whittenbaugh, a senior who will play at Loras College next winter, led unbeaten Maquoketa Valley with 19 points. Imler and Taya Tucker chipped in nine points each for the Wildcats, who led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter before Nodaway Valley mounted a comeback.
Maddax DeVault led Nodaway Valley with 15 points, while Lindsey Davis added 11. The Wolverines’ largest lead -- two points -- came in the first quarter.