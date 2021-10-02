Things could not have gotten off to a worse start for Loras on Saturday.
Just minutes into the game, Simpson scored on the opening dive. Three plays later, Duhawks’ starting quarterback Noah Sigwarth was sidelined for the remainder of the contest with an upper rib injury.
No reason to panic. The defense had them covered.
Literally.
After allowing that first touchdown, Loras (3-2, 3-0 American Rivers Conference) intercepted Simpson four times, had numerous big-time sacks, forced seven punts, and grinded its way to a 21-13 victory on homecoming at the Rock Bowl.
“It was awesome for us, we know we have a great defense,” said senior defensive back Jack Foley, who accounted for 10 solo tackles and two sacks on the day. “We play fast, physical, and aggressive. That’s what we preach – run, hit, make plays. That’s what we’re all about.”
Loras backup Devon Moore went just 7-for-21 through the air in the first half, but connected with Mani Brown on a 40-yard scoring pass at 3:18 of the first quarter to cap off a five-play 72-yard drive. Loras trailed, 7-6, after the extra point was missed.
Scott Talmadge, who had the game-winning kick last week at Nebraska Wesleyan, booted a 36-yard field goal at 9:17 of the second quarter to give the Duhawks a 9-7 lead. He added a 29-yarder at 5:05 to extend it to 12-7.
Desmond Alexander’s consecutive runs of 28 and 30 yards gave the Storm a 13-12 lead just 2 minutes later, but the Duhawk ‘D’ used an interception by Josh Rydberg and two drive-ending sacks by Josh Ogelsby and Brett McWilliams to keep Loras close.
The Duhawks’ defensive prowess carried right over to the third quarter as they forced punts on the Storm’s first two possessions.
“The (defense) was just outstanding,” Loras head coach Steve Helminiak said. “Every week that’s what they do. They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, we put a lot of hits on them and we wear them out. We fly around on defense and it’s really fun to watch them play.
The momentum seemingly fueled Moore and the offense, as the quarterback found his groove on Loras’ third possession of the half. Moore completed four of six passes on the drive, capped off by a 21-yard beauty to Hareson Willis. The two-point try was no good, but Loras had the lead, 18-13.
“Devon is always locked in during practice, he always knows what's going on,” Helminiak said of his quarterback. “He made some good throws there at the end that got us some first downs and put us in possession to win the game.”
That lead was all the cushion the defense would need as they turned it up a notch early in the fourth.
On consecutive plays, Jack Foley sacked Simpson quarterback J Jensen III for an 8-yard loss, Sam Jones for a 7-yard loss, and Josh Rydberg’s capped off a suffocating defensive stand.
Talmadge booted a 36-yard field – his third of the game—with 4:23 remaining to put the Duhawks up, 21-13.
In fitting fashion, the Storm’s final drive of the game ended with a Joey Foley interception to seal the victory and put the final touches on a dominating defensive effort for the Duhawks.
After allowing 260 yards of total offense in the first half, Loras surrendered just 65 in the final 30 minutes.
Moore finished 18-for-38 with two touchdowns after getting comfortable in the second half, and Cassville, Wis. native Ty Baush had another strong effort on the ground with 105 yards rushing.
“We’re gonna celebrate this one tonight, but going into tomorrow, it moves right over to Wartburg,” Jack Foley said. “We have a great test going over there next week.”