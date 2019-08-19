Wisconsin opens up the prep football season this Friday night.
Iowa and Illinois join the party the following week on Friday, Aug. 30.
To begin our Kickoff 2019 series to preview the season, here is a capsule look at the Six Rivers Conference, which saw a busy offseason, with three area teams forming a tri-op program, two schools joining from the SWAL and Belmont shifting to an 8-man schedule:
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG
Coach — Todd Bastian
Last season — Benton/Shullsburg 4-3, 8-4; Shullsburg 1-6, 3-6
Returning letterwinners — Brad Goffinet (Sr., 5-10, 190, LG/DE/LB), Will Lawrence (Sr., 6-1, 175, RB/LB), Nick Jansen (Sr., 5-10, 160, RB/DB), Dylan Heim (Sr., 6-1, 175, RB/LB), Zach Woodworth (Sr., 6-3, 190, OL/DL), Kaelan Shetler (Sr., 5-9, 180, HB/LB), Brandon Hoppman (Jr., 5-11, 170, HB/LB), Ben Werner (Soph., 6-4, 220, RG/DE), Zander Jones (Sr., 6-0, 190, LT/LB), Chandler Kelly (Jr., 6-1, 170, QB), Caleb O’Neill (Sr., 6-1, 175, TE/DE), Tyler Allen (Sr., 6-6, 180, DE/SE/P), Tyler Walton (Sr., 6-1, 175, TE/DE), Randy Ruelas (Jr., 6-0, 215, OL/DL), Holden Murphy (Sr., 6-1, 185, K)
Outlook — The Zephyrs made a playoff run in 2018 before falling to eventual state champ, Black Hawk, in Level 3. This season will mark the first for the tri-op Knights and with 50 athletes on the roster, there is depth at all positions. The Knights will have experienced players back from both Benton/Scales Mound and Shullsburg, including three-year starters Will Lawrence, Kaelan Shetler, Brad Goffinet and Caleb O’Neill. If the two former opponents can come together as one, expect a solid season from the Knights.
Schedule — Aug. 23: at Royall; Aug. 30: CAMBRIDGE; Sept. 6: PEC/ARGYLE; Sept. 13: at Potosi/Cassville; Sept. 20: at Black Hawk/Warren; Sept. 27: SOUTHWESTERN; Oct. 4: at Boscobel; Oct. 11: RIVER RIDGE
BOSCOBEL
Coach — Wayne Otto
Last season — 0-6 SWAL, 0-9
Returning veterans — Cooper Rounds (Sr., OL/DL), Brayden Myers (Sr., OL/DL), Wes Erb (Sr., WR/C), Luke Achenbach (Sr., WR/LB), Rylee Bray (Jr., QB/DL), Amari Asamoah (Jr., RB/LB), Travis Denner (Jr., RB/S), Noah Loos (Soph., QB/S)
Outlook — The Bulldogs enter the season with a new coach and a new conference. After a winless 2018 in the SWAL, the Bulldogs will look to Wayne Otto to lead them in their first year as a part of the Six Rivers.
“We are trying to rebuild the program from the bottom up,” Otto said. “Numbers are a problem. We have athletes in the building but many don’t want to be part of a program that has not shown success. We have to convince them that things are changing for the better.”
Schedule — Aug. 23: at Brookwood; Aug. 30: NEW LISBON; Sept. 6: at River Ridge; Sept. 13: at Southwestern; Sept. 20: CAMBRIDGE; Sept. 28: at Pec/Argyle; Oct. 4: BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG; Oct. 12: at Black Hawk/Warren; Oct. 18: POTOSI/CASSVILLE
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach — Mark Siegert
Last season — 5-2 Six Rivers, 8-3
Returning letterwinners — Dan Kielbenstein (Sr., 6-0, 235, OL/DL), Ryan Kruser (Sr., 6-0, 180, RB/DB), Ben Udelhofen (Sr., 6-1, 200, QB/LB), Nick Edge (Sr., 6-7, 220, TE/DL), Jack Kaiser (Jr., 6-3, 290, OL/DL), Jeffrey Jacobson (Sr., 5-9, 180, RB/LB), Nelson Bauer (Sr., 5-9, 150, RB/DB), Ty Dressler (Sr., 6-0, 165, WR/DB), Trevor Pluemer (Sr., 6-0, 160, RB/LB), Brandon Klein (Sr., 5-11, 210, RB/LB), Gunnar Stappert (Sr., 5-7, 135, RB/DB), Sam Ihm (Sr., 6-1, 185, OL/DL), Levi Hampton (Jr., 6-0, 245, OL/LB), Bradley Reynolds (Sr., 6-0, 270, OL/DL), Austin Uppena (Sr., 6-1, 190, OL/DL), Cal Collins (Sr., 5-9, 165, OL/LB), Tucker Leibfried (Jr., 6-0, 185, RB/LB), Hunter Yager (Jr., 5-10, 230, OL/DL), Trenten Linneman (Jr., 6-0, 280, OL/DL), Jake Stoney (Jr., 6-0, 165, OL/DL)
Outlook — With just four starters back on offense and three on defense, the Chieftains will have some holes to fill at key positions. A talented senior class returns, as well as a group of hungry juniors looking to make their mark on a program that suffered just three losses last season, including two to state champion Black Hawk.
Schedule — Aug. 23: at Hillsboro; Aug. 30: ROYALL; Sept. 6: at Black Hawk/Warren; Sept. 13: BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG; Sept. 20: at River Ridge; Sept. 27: PITTSVILLE; Oct. 4: PEC/ARGYLE; Oct. 11: at Southwestern; Oct. 18: at Boscobel
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Wade Winkers
Last season: 2-5 Six Rivers, 2-7
Returning letterwinners — Will Esser (Sr., 5-11, 230, OL/DL), Cole Crubel (Sr., 6-1, 153, QB/DB), Kaine Baus (Sr., 6-1, 227, SE/DL), Blake Laufenberg (Sr., 5-8, 185, RB/LB), Garrett Millin (Sr., 5-8, 206, OL/DL), Jake Cathman (Sr., 6-0, 255, OL/DL), Connor Mumm (Sr., 5-9, 141, RB/DB), Archie Cooley (Sr., 5-8, 134, RB/DB), Angel Duran (Sr., 6-2, 240, OL/DL), Brayan Barrita (Sr., 5-8, 132, DB/SE), Gavin Esser (Jr., 5-9, 196, OL/DL)
Outlook — Four-year starting quarterback Cole Crubel returns to lead the Wolves’ offense along with an experienced line equipped with size and depth. The Wolves have 18 returning letterwinners and that experience should help make them legitimate contenders in the Six Rivers.
Schedule — Aug. 23: at Iowa-Grant; Aug. 30: WAUZEKA/SENECA; Sept. 6: BOSCOBEL; Sept. 13: at Pec/Argyle; Sept. 20: POTOSI/CASSVILLE; Sept. 27: BLACK HAWK/WARREN; Oct. 4: at Ithaca; Oct. 11: at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg; Oct. 18: SOUTHWESTERN
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Peter Murphy
Last season — 1-5 SWAL, 2-7
Returning letterwinners — Preston Pearce (Sr., 5-7, 170, RB/LB); Troy Leibfried (Sr., 6-0, 260, OL/DL), Adam Brand (Sr., 5-9, 210, OL/LB), Breckin Schneider (Sr., 6-3, 180, QB/LB), Jagger Mess (Sr., 6-0, 180, WR/DB), Vaughan Lacey (Sr., 6-3, 170, WR/LB), Colin Blackbourn (Jr., 5-8, 160, OL/LB), Sam Reiff (Sr., 6-4, 215, OL/DL), Devon Dimick (Sr., 5-11, 165, OL/DL)
Outlook — After struggling through the past few seasons, the Wildcats are looking to start building the program back up under first-year head coach Peter Murphy. In their first season in the Six Rivers Conference, the Wildcats return quarterback Breckin Schneider and running back Preston Pierce as part of a talented senior class wanting to end their careers on a high note.
Schedule — Aug. 23: at New Lisbon; Aug. 30: BROOKWOOD; Sept. 6: at Cambridge; Sept. 13: BOSCOBEL; Sept. 20: at Pec/Argyle; Sept. 27: at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg; Oct. 4: BLACK HAWK/WARREN; Oct. 11: POTOSI/CASSVILLE; Oct. 18: at River Ridge