The Dubuque Fighting Saints will host a pair of potential playoff opponents this weekend at Mystique Community Ice Center. They will see both Muskegon and Youngstown for the final time in the regular season, which ends April 23.
Here is capsule look at this weekend’s games:
MUSKEGON LUMBERJACKS (29-20-3-3) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (34-16-2-3)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The Saints won the first two games in the six-game season series, but the Lumberjacks have won the last four heading into tonight’s finale. Muskegon has outscored Dubuque, 24-15, in the last four meetings.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints clinched their 11th consecutive playoff berth last weekend and have gone 7-3-0 in their last 10. The Saints need six points in their final seven games to clinch a top-two finish and a first-round bye in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but they can also clinch at least second place with a sweep this weekend. After this weekend, the Saints play Cedar Rapids three times and Green Bay twice to conclude the regular season.
Scouting Muskegon: The third-place Lumberjacks have gone 4-6-0 in their last 10 games and lost two of three last weekend at Youngstown, allowing the Phantoms to pull within a point of them in the Eastern Conference. Muskegon ranks second in the USHL with 224 goals scored but has allowed the most goals, also 224. The Lumberjacks are four points away from clinching a playoff berth with seven games remaining.
YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS (27-20-5-4) AT FIGHTING SAINTS
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Dubuque has won the first five meetings in the six-game series, which concludes Saturday. The Saints have had the benefit of playing all of the games at Mystique, as a three-game series Dec. 9-11 moved to Dubuque due to a scheduling conflict at the Covelli Centre.
Scouting Youngstown: The Phantoms have gone 5-4-1 in their last 10 games to solidify fourth place in the Eastern Conference and pull within a point of third-place Muskegon. They lead fifth-place Madison by seven points and are five points away from clinching a playoff berth with six games remaining. Youngstown has scored 171 goals while allowing 177.
Alumni report: Riese Gaber, who led the University of North Dakota in scoring with 15 goals and 37 points in 34 games, announced this week his intention to return for his junior season with the Fighting Hawks. The undrafted forward would have been one of the more coveted college free agents on the market this season … After starring for the past four seasons at Nebraska-Omaha, power forward Chayse Primeau will use his final season of eligibility as a graduate student at Notre Dame. He has 29 goals and 72 points in 117 collegiate games … Matthew Thiessen, a goaltender who played alongside Gaber with the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Jr. League and then with Dubuque, entered the transfer portal and will play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth after playing just 21 games in the past three seasons at Maine ... Dylan and Ty Jackson will play at Arizona State University in the fall. They entered the transfer portal following their sophomore seasons at Northeastern University.