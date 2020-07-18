FARLEY, Iowa — Casey Perrenoud looked like a pitcher who has been humming along all season.
The senior right-hander struck out seven and scattered four hits in leading Western Dubuque to a 10-0, six inning victory over Waterloo West on Friday night in an Iowa Class 4A Substate 3 victory at Farley Park.
The Bobcats improved to 7-5 and advanced to the substate semifinal game on Monday against Cedar Falls. Western Dubuque is two wins away from its third straight trip to the state tournament and the sixth summer state appearance in program history.
“I tried to have the same mindset of the last few years: go out, throw strikes and let the defense do the work,” Perrenoud said. “It’s nice to get out here in the postseason, especially when you get this many (500) fans out. We haven’t had a crowd like this all year, and we felt their presence. It was a big reason why we hit the crap out of the ball and played such solid defense.”
Perrenoud hadn’t pitched since beating Cedar Rapids Xavier, 3-2, on June 29. Shortly after, the Bobcats went on a two-week coronavirus quarantine.
“I’ve just been getting together with a couple of teammates to throw bullpens, and I’ve tried to simulate game situations as much as possible when I was throwing,” Perrenoud said. “That made it easier to get into my routine and mindset tonight. There were nerves in the first inning, but after that I got pretty dialed in. I felt good all the way through.”
The Bobcats finished with 10 hits in just their second game back from the shutdown.
“You never know what you’re going to get, but we always feel confident with Casey on the mound,” Bobcats coach Casey Bryant said. “He wasn’t as sharp as he usually is because he hasn’t pitched in a game in a while. But he’s such a competitor. When he needs to get someone out, he gets them out.”
Western Dubuque batted around in the bottom of the first inning while taking a 3-0 lead on West starter Carter Schulte. Ben Bryant walked, and Calvin Harris and Payton Quagliano singled to load the bases with one out. Ben Bryant scored on a wild pitch, and his younger brother, Nick Bryant, drilled a two-run double to the left-centerfield gap.
“Everybody had nerves right away, so getting a lead right away was huge,” Nick Bryant said. “He gave me a good pitch to hit, and it felt great off the bat. It felt pretty good to get the momentum on our side in the first inning. We were kind of rolling after that.”
The Bobcats added another crooked number in the second after Ben Bryant reached on a hit batsman and Harris drew a walk. Sawyer Nauman laced an opposite-field single through the right side, Harris scored on a wild pitch, and Quagliano followed with a sacrifice fly to deep centerfield to extend the lead to 6-0.
West threatened in both the fourth and fifth innings, but Perrenoud worked his way out of trouble both times with inning-ending strikeouts. The Wahawks left the bases loaded in the fourth and stranded two more in the fifth.
The Bobcats added insurance in the fifth after Bryn Vantiger led off with a walk. Courtesy runner Logan Brosius moved up on Carter Kluesner’s bunt, took third on a wild pitch and scored on an overthrow.
The Bobcats added three more in the sixth to go home early. Perrenoud and Vantiger singled in runs, and the game-ending tally came on a wild pitch.
“That was probably our best offensive performance all year,” Sawyer Nauman said. “We hit the ball well against Wahlert the other night, but we were really locked in tonight. We came out with the approach that we had nothing to lose and played real loose. And the scoreboard shows how it went, obviously.”