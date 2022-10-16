Mikey Burchill and Ryan St. Louis teamed up for a pair of goals, and Marcus Brannman recorded his first United States Hockey League shutout on Saturday night to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 2-0 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers at the Mid-American Energy Rec Plex in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Brannman, a 5-foot-11, 176-pound native of Bromma, Sweden, stopped all 33 shots he faced while earning his second victory of the season. He beat countryman Max Lundgren, an Angelholm native who finished with 22 saves.
The game marked the Dupaco Cowbell Cup debut for the Buccaneers, who join Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo in the season-long battle for the traveling trophy that determines USHL supremacy among the four Iowa teams.
The Saints took advantage of a Des Moines line change to score the first goal of the game 15:09 into the second period. Jayden Jubenvill retreated to the left faceoff circle in his own zone, recognized the line change and quicky wired a headman pass to St. Louis on the right wing near the Des Moines blue line.
St. Louis muscled his way around defenseman Owen West to create a short breakaway on Lundgren and made a few shifty moves at the top of the blue paint. Lundgren made the initial save, but Burchill swooped in and chipped the puck over the prone goalie from the blue paint for his second goal of the season.
Burchill doubled the lead just 33 seconds into the third period with his third goal of the season. St. Louis pokechecked the puck from Des Moines’ Davis Borozinskis at center ice to create a 2-on-1 with Burchill. St. Louis skated along the left wing into the Des Moines zone before sliding a centering pass to Burchill on the forehand, and Burchill quickly tapped the puck past a prone Lundgren.
Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play. Dubuque improved to 3-2-0, while Des Moines fell to 2-2-1.
The Saints continue their season-opening eight-game road trip next weekend by playing at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program on Friday night and Muskegon on Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.