Mikey Burchill and Ryan St. Louis teamed up for a pair of goals, and Marcus Brannman recorded his first United States Hockey League shutout on Saturday night to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 2-0 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers at the Mid-American Energy Rec Plex in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Brannman, a 5-foot-11, 176-pound native of Bromma, Sweden, stopped all 33 shots he faced while earning his second victory of the season. He beat countryman Max Lundgren, an Angelholm native who finished with 22 saves.

