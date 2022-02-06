Rowan McGowen scored 21 points, Cole Navigato added 15 points and Jake Healy chipped in 12 as the Loras College men’s basketball team blasted Central, 81-66, on Saturday in Pella, Iowa.
Griffen Clark added 11 points off the bench as the Duhawks (14-6, 6-5 American Rivers Conference) led wire-to-wire in the convincing road victory.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 76, Central 56 — At Pella, Iowa: Hannah Thiele scored a game-high 23 points, shooting 7 of 13 from 3-point range, while Cierra Bachmann added 19 points as the Duhawks 14-6, 8-3 A-R-C) rolled past the Dutch.
UW-Stevens Point 75, UW-Platteville 72 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask delivered a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, but the Pioneers (9-12, 2-9 WIAC) fell in a tight game at home.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
Parker sets D-III record — At South Bend, Ind.: Loras College’s Kassie Parker set an all-time, all-conditions NCAA Division III record in the women’s 3,000 meters at the Notre Dame Meyo Invitational.
Parker’s run of 9:13.10 bested Missy Buttry’s previous best run by 0.03 seconds to hold the all-time mark in the race for a Division III athlete.
Also at Notre Dame, fellow Duhawk Mike Jasa, the defending 800-meter men’s outdoor national champion, placed third in the 800 behind runners from the University of Indiana and University of Illinois with a school-record time of 1:49.45, the first sub-1:50 performance in Loras program history.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Faulkner 6-2, Clarke 5-6 — At Montgomery, Ala.: Bryce Simon drove in two runs to help the Pride win the second game of a doubleheader and notch their first victory of the season.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Duhawks sweep pair — At Lillis AWC: Loras (4-0) picked up a pair of 3-0 sweep victories over Adrian and Marian, sparked by 30 total kills from Dorian Fiorenza.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Platteville 62, Stoughton 57 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lizzie Poller scored 20 points and Hailey Weigel added 13 as the Hillmen held back Stoughton.
Stockton 38, Warren 20 — At Warren, Ill.: Brynn Haas delivered 20 points as the Blackhawks closed the game on a 15-5 run.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Freeport Aquin 60, Warren 57 — At Freeport, Ill.: Brayden Bohnsack scored 18 points to lead the Warriors in a close loss to the Bulldogs.