Softball was heartily welcomed back in Wisconsin and Illinois this year after a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, while in Iowa, the season looked a bit closer to normal.
Here is a look at the 2021 Telegraph Herald All-Area Softball first team, which includes three more members of Iowa Class 4A state champion Western Dubuque after Bobcats pitcher Sydney Kennedy and center fielder Sara Horsfield were named Co-Players of the Year on Saturday:
MEREDITH HOERNER, JR., WESTERN DUBUQUE
Position — Pitcher
Credentials — Honorable mention all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division. Went 16-2 with a 2.32 ERA in 108 2/3 innings, striking out 140 and walking 40. She went 0-for-3, but drove in a run.
PEYTON PAULSEN, Soph., DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Position — Pitcher
Credentials — Second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division. Went 11-9 with a 1.91 ERA in 120 2/3 innings, striking out 101 and walking 38. Went 4-for-24 at the plate, scoring three runs and driving in four with two home runs.
GRACE TATH, Sr., BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Position — Pitcher
Credentials — Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 1A second-team all-state; IGCA Class 1A all-Northeast District; first-team all-Tri Rivers Conference East Division. Hit .388 (33-for-85) with 8 runs, 10 doubles, 3 home runs and 20 RBIs. Went 11-9 with a 2.06 ERA in 115 1/3 innings, striking out 102 and walking 21.
MADDIE HARRIS, JR., WESTERN DUBUQUE
Position — Catcher
Credentials — Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 4A third-team all-state; first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division. Hit .414 (48-for-116) with 20 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run and 41 RBIs. Committed just one error in 178 chances for .994 fielding percentage.
LYDIA ETTEMA, SOPH., DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Position — Infield
Credentials — Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 5A first-team all-state; IGCA Class 5A all-East District; unanimous first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division. Hit .478 (55-for-115) with 26 runs, 16 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs and 34 RBIs. Went 6-0 with 2.94 ERA in 47 2/3 innings, striking out 23 and walking 11.
ABIGAIL KLUESNER, SR., WESTERN DUBUQUE
Position — Infield
Credentials — First-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division. Hit .338 (44-for-130), 29 runs, 10 doubles, 1 triples, 3 home runs, 43 RBIs.
SOPHIE LINK, FR., DUBUQUE SENIOR
Position — Infield
Credentials — Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 5A third-team all-state; second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division. Hit .400 (54-for-135) with 36 runs, 2 doubles, 3 triples, 11 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
DEVIN SIMON, SOPH., CASCADE
Position — Infield
Credentials — Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 2A third-team all-state; IGCA Class 2A all-Southeast District; all-River Valley Conference elite team. Hit .451 (32-for-71) with 31 runs, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 28 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.
ALIVIA SCHULTE, SOPH., WEST DELAWARE
Position — Outfield
Credentials — First-team all-WaMaC Conference East Division. Hit .455 (56-for-123) with 38 runs, 1 double, 12 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.
HAILEY RAUSCH, JR., EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Position — Outfield
Credentials — Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 1A honorable mention all-state; IGCA Class 1A all-Northeast District; first-team all-Tri-Rivers Conference West Division. Hit .425 (54-for-127) with 41 runs, 12 doubles, 4 triples, 26 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.
CLAUDIA NOONAN, FR., CASCADE
Position — Outfield
Credentials — First-team all-River Valley Conference North Division. Hit .411 (46-for-112) with 35 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 18 RBIs and 26 stolen bases.
RYLEE ROGERS, SOPH., BELMONT
Position — Utility
Credentials — Wisconsin Fast-pitch Softball Coaches Association second-team all-state; WFSCA all-District 3; first-team all-Six Rivers West Conference. Hit .407 (33-for-81) with 28 runs, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 14 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
GRETTA GRASSEL, FR., BOSCOBEL
Position — Utility
Credentials — Wisconsin Fast-pitch Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state; WFSCA all-District 3; Southwest Wisconsin Activities League Player of the Year; first-team all-SWAL. Hit .542 (32-for-59) with 27 runs, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 18 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.
ANNA BERRYMAN, JR., EAST DUBUQUE
Position — Utility
Credentials — All-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference first team. Hit .404 (23-for-57) with 23 runs, 5 doubles, 5 triples and 15 RBIs.