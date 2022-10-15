Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius stiff arms Jesup’s Braydon VanBrocklin during their game Friday night at the Loras College Rock Bowl. The Golden Eagles bolted to a 50-0 halftime lead and went on to win, 71-6, in their final regular-season game.
Dubuque Wahlert is cruising into the Class 2A football playoffs. And the Golden Eagles are not showing any signs of slowing down.
Wahlert built a 50-0 halftime lead en route to a 71-6 clobbering of Jesup in the regular season finale for both teams at the Loras College Rock Bowl on Friday.
Wahlert closed the regular season 6-2 and 4-1 in District 4 action, and heads into the postseason at full speed, having scored 40 or more points in four of its last five games, and having given up just 12 points combined in the last two weeks.
Wahlert smothered Jesup, forcing five turnovers on defense, and ran over the J-Hawks with nearly 400 yards on the ground.
“We’re playing well in all three phases,” said Zach Callahan, who had one of Wahlert’s three interceptions. “We’re ready for the playoffs.”
Jesup rolled the dice on the opening drive and lost, failing on a fourth-down attempt in its own territory. Ryan Brosius weaved through several harmless arm-tacklers on his way to a 25-yard touchdown run on Wahlert’s first play from scrimmage.
Wahlert forced turnovers on consecutive drives to grab command. Jack Geordt recovered a Jesup fumble and Brosius took a swing pass from Bryce Rudiger 27 yards for his and Wahert’s second TD in as many plays. Jerren Gille picked off a Ryan Treptow pass, Brosius scorched the J-Hawks with a 65-yard blast into Jesup territory to set up a Rudiger 8-yard TD dash, and the rout was in full swing.
Brosius’ 30-yard punt return set up another quick strike as Rudiger floated a 34-yard pass to Seamus Crahan right as he was crossing the goal line.
Michael Bormann’s 20-yard touchdown run early in the second highlighted a stretch that typified how the night went for each team.
Wahlert nearly converted a third-and-26 when Brosius took a screen pass from Rudiger for 25 yards. Jesup jumped offsides on the next play to give Wahlert a fresh set of downs, but the Eagles didn’t need them as Bormann bulldozed his way to the end zone on the next play.
The ensuing kickoff bounced back toward Wahlert and the Eagles covered the live ball.
Brosius led the way, but wasn’t alone. Alex Eisbach had a 28-yard carry to set the table for Brosius’ third TD and added a 52-yard TD run of his own late in the second quarter.
Matthew Nachtman, Spencer Cummer and Kenny Petraitis notched second-half scoring runs as Wahlert poured it on.
“I feel like we’ve really improved these last couple weeks,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “I’m really proud of the defense these last couple weeks.”
