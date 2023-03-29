J.J. Reimer made the most of a first-class apprenticeship last summer.
And now, the 2011 graduate of Dubuque Wahlert feels much more prepared for greater responsibility within the Milwaukee Brewers organization.
The Brewers named Reimer as the hitting coach for their Class A Carolina League affiliate, the Carolina Mudcats, in Zebulon, N.C., for this season. In his first position in professional baseball last summer, he served as an assistant coach at Biloxi, Miss., of the Double-A Southern League, and spent time with the coaching staff at Nashville for the International League and Triple-A postseason runs.
“I’m really grateful, because there isn’t a better organization in Major League Baseball as far as helping their coaches grow and develop,” Reimer said. “Obviously, the development of the players is of the utmost importance, but the entire organization is dedicated to the growth of its coaches just as much.
“Within the organization, it’s all about collaboration and making sure the coaches are growing and continuing to learn. That’s a big part of this profession, and, as a coach, if you get to a point where you stop learning or stop wanting to learn, it’s time to step away. The Brewers do an incredible job of making sure all of their coaches have the resources — whether it’s education or the tools at the spring training complex — they need to continue that growth.”
Reimer served as the third-base coach under Biloxi manager Mike Guerrero and assisted the team’s hitting coach, Chuckie Caufield, last season. For a 3½ week period, he filled in as the Shuckers’ head hitting coach while Caufield went on paternity leave following the birth of his third child.
Reimer joined the Sounds in time to experience playoff baseball, an entirely different level of intensity. He assisted manager Rick Sweet and hitting coach Al LeBoeuf while picking the minds of pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, Ned Yost IV and Sean Isaac as the Sounds advanced to the semifinals of the Triple A Championship Weekend in Las Vegas.
“They put me in situations where my feet were in the fire and I had to learn quickly, which, in my opinion, is the best way to grow as a person,” Reimer said. “I’m grateful they put their trust in me and mentored me the way they did. And it means a lot to me that I can call them friends and use them as resources.”
Reimer will work on a Carolina staff with manager Victor Estevez, pitching coach Michael O’Neal, bullpen coach Jorge Ortega and development coach David Valdez.
He will be working in a Carolina League that last season included Wahlert grad and Texas Rangers catching prospect Ian Moller, who played for the Down East Wood Ducks. Another Wahlert grad and Rangers prospect, outfielder Tommy Specht, could possibly play in the league this season, his first full year in professional baseball.
“Last year at Double-A and Triple-A, I worked with guys who had been in professional baseball a few years, so they had an understanding of what it takes to be a professional,” Reimer said. “It was a matter of honing in their skills and preparing them for the next step in their career, whether that was Triple-A or the big leagues.”
Reimer’s end-of-season call-up in September reunited him with more than a dozen of the 20 players who earned promotions from Biloxi to Nashville this season. They included outfielders Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer and infielders Andruw Monasterio and Cam Devanney.
Garrett Mitchell became the Shuckers’ biggest success story, advancing to Nashville and eventually Milwaukee by the end of the season.
This season, Reimer will work primarily with players who are a few years away from Milwaukee.
“At this level, they’re obviously more inexperienced professional players, so I’ll have the opportunity to not only help them develop as hitters but teach them how to be a pro and how to take care of themselves for probably the longest season of baseball in their young careers,” Reimer said. “For some of them, it will be their first time away from Mom and Dad for a long season or it might be their first time in a new country for a long period of time.
“I’m excited to build those relationships and help them develop as hitters and professional players. It’s a great next step in my career as a coach and an opportunity to move up in the organization while helping the players do the same. I want to help get them prepared for the big leagues eventually.”
Reimer spent his offseason near the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix to help players with workouts. His call-up to Nashville kept him away from the Brewers’ fall instructional sessions, so he expected to get to know many of the players headed to Carolina while in spring training.
