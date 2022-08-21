Beckman Catholic’s state semifinal journey last season caught many teams by surprise.
With a large chunk of returners from last year’s team that made it to the UNI-Dome for the first time since 2014, the Trailblazers are out to prove it was no fluke.
Despite the loss of all-state running back Owen Huehnergarth, Beckman appears to be well-versed on both sides of the ball and are undoubtedly considered one of the favorites in a loaded Class 1A District 4 field full of playoff hopefuls.
And although the regular season provided a mixed bag of results, Cascade qualified for last year’s postseason, albeit short-lived with a first-round exit. A veteran combination of offensive and defensive returning starters has the Cougars hopeful for a much deeper playoff run in 2022.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in Iowa Class 1A District 4 this season:
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Head coach — Mark Atwater (5th season, 26-13 overall)
Last season — 11-1 (5-0)
Returning starters — Cayden Gassmann (Sr., QB/DB); Brett Burlage (Sr., OL/DL); Lukas Boge (Sr., OL/DL); Arturo Venegas (Sr., OL/DL); Nick Wulfekuhle (Sr.,RB/LB); RB/LB); Luke Schieltz (Sr., WR/DB); Michael Dinan (Sr., TE/LB); Padraig Gallagher (Sr., WR)
Returning letterwinners — Ryan Funke (Sr., LB/TE); Gavin Davis (Sr., RB/LB); Eli Kluesner (Jr., WR/DB)
Promising newcomers — Morgan Schulte (Jr., LB/TE); Luke Harwick (Jr., DB/WR); TJ Their (Jr., DB/QB); Benton Boge (Jr., DB/WR); Joe Engler (Soph., OL/DL)
Outlook — The Trailblazers return a solid core group of athletes who played crucial roles in their historic run to the UNI-Dome last season. Gassmann and Burlage received all-state honors, while Boge, Venegas, Wulfekuhle and Schieltz return with all-district honors. With a senior-laden roster that came within one game of playing for a state championship, experience will be a huge advantage for Beckman early in the season.
The Trailblazers scored 36 points per game last season, and on paper, looked poised to put up some big numbers again. Gassmann returns with his dual-threat arsenal after amassing 1,313 yards passing and 765 on the ground. Nick Wulfekuhle (421 yards) will be the featured running back after proving to be a viable back up to Huehnergarth last season. Shieltz and Gallagher will add depth at the wide receiver and a veteran line shores up what appears to be a well-rounded offense.
Beckman will also bring back an experienced defense that surrendered less than 11 points per game in 2021. The Trailblazers proved last season to be a run-stopping machine, and with a veteran defensive line, we should see more of the same this year. With veterans Wulfekuhle and Gassmann shoring up the middle and secondary, Beckman’s D has the potential to be quite stingy again in 2022.
Schedule — Aug. 26: CAMANCHE; Sept. 2: at Anamosa; Sept. 9: MONTICELLO; Sept. 16: at Cascade; Sept. 23: POSTVILLE; Sept. 30: at Waterloo Columbus; Oct. 7: SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG; Oct. 14: at MFL/Mar-Mac
CASCADE
Head coach — Tim Frake (18th season, 98-69 overall)
Last season — 4-5, (2-3)
Returning starters — Cole McDermott (Sr., OL/DL); Jack Menster (Sr., RB/LB); Mason Otting (Sr., WR/.DB); Cade Rausch (Sr., OL/DL); Lucas Ruggeberg (Sr., LB/TE); Evan Foust (Sr., LB); Ty Frasher (Jr., LB); Cass Hoffman (Jr., DB); Lucas Trenkamp (Sr., OL)
Returning letterwinners — Calvin Ferderspiel (Sr., OL/DL); Tyson Hill (Sr., K); Cody Reed (Sr., TE/DL); Will Hosch (Jr., QB/DB)
Outlook — After last season’s up-and-down campaign, the Cougars will not be shy on talent in 2022. Returning all-state running back Jack Menster accumulated 18 touchdowns and 1,041 yards last season. He has proven since a breakout sophomore year that he is one of the best running backs in Class 1A, and his senior season should be no different. Junior Hosch appears to be the front runner to take over at quarterback, and although inexperienced, will bring a lot of athleticism to the position. Cascade will look to Hoffman, Ruggeberg, Otting and Frasher as additional playmakers on offense. The Cougars proved they could score points last season (26.2 points per game). With a group of outstanding athletes surrounding the offense, they should be able to do more of the same in 2022.
The Cougars hope to make huge strides defensively this year after allowing 30.2 points on average last season. With eight starters back on defense, look for that number to drop. McDermott and Rausch put up solid numbers on the defensive line, while Menster, Frasher, Ruggeberg and Otting will lead a more experienced middle and secondary.
Schedule — Aug. 26: MONTICELLO; Sept. 2: at Durant; Sept. 9: ANAMOSA; Sept. 16: BECKMAN CATHOLIC; Sept. 23: at Waterloo Columbus; Sept. 30: at Sumner-Fredericksburg; Oct. 7: MFL/MAR-MAC; Oct. 14: POSTVILLE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.