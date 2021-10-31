Meredith Bahl and her Western Dubuque volleyball teammates have no plans of shying away from this.
The top-ranked and No. 1-seeded Bobcats (31-3) are the favorites entering the Iowa Class 4A state tournament this week at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. And in making their third straight trip to state — earning a runner-up trophy in 2019 and reaching the semifinals last year — this program is confident in its abilities.
“We’re definitely not (shying away from it),” said Bahl, one of six seniors on the WD roster. “After having that top ranking a lot of the season, and now the top seed, we have that target on our back and we just have to go play Bobcat volleyball. We can’t have any let ups because every team is going to try to give us their all and beat us.”
The Bobcats’ journey for the program’s first-ever volleyball championship begins Monday with a state quarterfinal at 4 p.m. against No. 8 seed Sioux City Bishop Heelan (20-16), a former three-time state champ.
“We’ve talked a lot about going in a little different this year being the No. 1 team in the state,” WD coach Megan Scherrman said. “Our motto this year is, ‘Pressure is privilege.’ When they earned it, they deserve it, and you kind of have to own that and make sure we’re not letting that pressure get to us. These girls are playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
The Bobcats are on a 24-match win streak and haven’t lost since a 3-1 decision to Class 5A’s No. 1 seed, Iowa City Liberty, on Sept. 14. That experience over the past two seasons at state has benefited the players and coaches throughout this season, and they’re planning on carrying that over this week.
“This is a big year for our seniors, the third straight year at state for them,” Scherrman said. “We have juniors that have been here, too. Everyone wants it for each other and it’s for a bigger purpose than themselves. That’s one of the reasons we’re clicking so well right now, too.”
Bahl fronts the Bobcats with 393 kills, but she’s only one of three strong hitting options for WD. Maddie Harris, another senior, is second with 316 kills, and junior Libby Lansing has 208 kills. Senior Maddy Maahs, the offensive general on the floor, has dished up 958 assists on the season, but also has delivered 87 kills and 187 digs.
“We’re working a little harder moving the ball around, and Maddy’s doing a good job of that and getting some heat off of the outside hitters a little bit,” Scherrman said. “Let’s be honest, it’s Maddy Maahs, and she can do whatever is asked of her.”
Junior Ella Meyer powers a strong defensive unit with 439 digs, while Bahl has 295 digs and Harris 229. Natalie Ulrichs, a senior, has provided 278 digs for the Bobcats.
“We are so excited,” Bahl said. “We’re just grinding in practice and trying to perfect everything. If we’re down sometimes, we know we can come back because we trust in each other and trust our coaches.”
The Crusaders are led by junior Lauren LaFleur’s 154 kills. Freshman Maddie LaFleur has delivered 378 assists, while senior Ava Higman leads the team with 254 digs. Heelan only has two seniors on its roster, and it reminds Scherrman of another team from two years ago that was young and had nothing to lose at state.
“They have a very young team, and some would say that’s a good thing,” Scherrman said. “Two years ago, we were young, with a lot of freshmen and sophomores, with nothing to lose. That’s something weighing on me. They’re coming in with nothing to lose, playing the No. 1-ranked team. Underdogs obviously get under looked a little bit, but we just have to worry about ourselves. It’s the top-eight teams in the state and it’s going to be a challenge no matter what.”
It’s a challenge, and end goal, the Bobcats are excited to tackle.
“We know they’re young, but we have to go show that we know what we’re doing down there,” Bahl said. “We have to show what we got.”