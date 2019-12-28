Jackson Jutting scored twice in a span of 72 seconds late in the third period Friday to help the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders outgun the Dubuque Fighting Saints, 6-5, at Cedar Rapids Ice Arena.
Cedar Rapids ended a seven-game losing streak and handed Dubuque its first loss in six games. The two teams meet again tonight in Cedar Rapids.
The RoughRiders owned a distinct territorial advantage in the opening period and took the first lead of the game at the 12:29 mark. Grant Silianoff converted a 3-on-2 break with Ryan Taylor and Jutting for his seventh goal of the season.
Mark Cheremeta knotted the game at a goal apiece exactly five minutes later while Dubuque enjoyed the first power play of the game. Ryan Beck made a cross-ice pass to Cheremeta, who dropped to one knee to rip a one-timer from the right face-off circle past goalie Derek Mullahy for his ninth goal of the season. Aidan Fulp also assisted.
Taylor, playing his first game with Cedar Rapids after being acquired from Sioux City, gave the RoughRiders a 2-1 lead at 3:04 of the middle period. Saints goalie Aidan McCarthy got a glove on a Max Sasson shot, but Taylor backhanded the loose puck into the net for his fourth goal of the year.
The RoughRiders doubled their lead 8:10 later on a Ben Meehan power play goal. He scored his seventh goal of the season on a backdoor rebound after Silianoff worked the puck to the blue paint.
Dylan Jackson pulled the Saints within 3-2 with his 12th goal of the season at the 15:31 mark of the second period. Ty Jackson won a face-off to Cheremeta, who fired a quick shot on Mullahy. Dylan Jackson shook off a check, picked up the loose puck in the slot and snapped a shot over Mullahy’s glove.
Riese Gaber added to his season-long highlight reel with his team-leading 16th goal of the season with just 16.7 seconds remaining in the period to pull the Saints even. He picked up the rebound of a Beck shot behind the goal line, circled around to the top of the zone and shook off a Darian Gotz stick check before snapping a wrist shot into the top right corner of the net. Braden Doyle picked up a secondary assist.
Cedar Rapids denied Dubuque on a power play midway through the third period, then regained the lead. Jutting scored his seventh of the year on a turnaround shot from the left face-off circle after taking a pass from Silianoff at 12:09.
Jutting struck again a little more than a minute later. He intercepted a pass and wired a shot just inside the left goal post to make it 5-3.
The Saints pulled within 5-4 at the 16:32 mark when Ty Jackson deflected a Doyle shot from the point past Mullahy for his ninth goal of the year.
But Nate Hanley beat McCarthy on a wicked shot from the left face-off circle 44 seconds later to regain the two-goal cushion for Cedar Rapids. It was his fifth of the year.
Antonio Venuto got that goal back with McCarthy pulled for a sixth attacker and 59.3 seconds remaining in regulation. He tipped a Ty Jackson shot from the left face-off circle past Mullahy for his seventh goal of the year. Doyle also assisted.
Cedar Rapids outshot Dubuque, 45-27.
Earlier in the day, the USHL named McCarthy and Beck to the inaugural BioSteel All-American Game, to be played Jan. 20 in Plymouth, Mich. Team USHL features 20 current USHL players. The roster will take on the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U18 squad.