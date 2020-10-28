The 108th running of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys cross country championships and the 47th annual girls cross country championships will be a race against the clock in the truest sense.
Because of coronavirus concerns, the WIAA dramatically altered the format of the event typically contested in Wisconsin Rapids. On Saturday, Arrowhead High School will host the Division 1 meet, Colby High School will serve as the Division 2 site, and Division 3 runners will head to West Salem for the 5K races.
Also, with 114 runners of each gender at each site, the meets will be separated into three sessions. Runners who advanced from Sectionals 2 & 4 will run in the morning sessions, qualifiers from Sectionals 1 & 3 have been assigned to the midday sessions, and Sectionals 5 & 6 will have their participants compete later in the afternoon.
Results of the earlier races will not be posted or provided by the timing company until the final race in each gender has been completed at each site and officials can compile the results to determine placements. There will be no awards or recognition of athletes at the race site, coaches will be notified after results are combined, and trophies and medals will be mailed to each team/individual at their school.
The WIAA also reduced the field to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The Division 2 and 3 fields have been reduced from 16 to 12 teams. The top two teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying team advanced out of the six sectionals in each class.
Area runners qualified for state through the sectionals at Westby in Division 2 and at Darlington in Division 3. Here is a look at the area qualifiers for Saturday’s meet:
DIVISION 2
Girls individuals — Kayci Martensen, a junior from the Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton tri-op, won the sectional title in 18:47.8. She won the state championship a year ago and placed third as a freshman. Her sister, freshman Hanna Martensen, finished second at sectionals in 19:44.9. Prairie du Chien senior Meg Katzung placed fourth in 20:07 to earn her fourth trip to state. She finished 53rd at state last season, 35th as a sophomore and 64th as a freshman.
Girls teams — None.
Boys individuals — Platteville senior John Wells finished fourth in 17:06.8 at the sectional meet. He was the Hillmen’s sixth runner at the state meet two years ago.
Boys teams — None.
DIVISION 3
Girls individual qualifiers — Fennimore senior Brynlee Nelson won the sectional title in 19:59.3. Her teammate, senior Lauryn Bunn, advanced with a third-place 20:11.2. Darlington freshman Raquel Reuter took fifth overall in 20:22.4.
Girls team qualifiers — Lancaster won the sectional title on a tie-breaker after the Flying Arrows and Kickapoo/La Farge both scored 42 points. Junior Bridee Burks led Lancaster by finishing ninth overall but in the fifth scoring position in 20:44.8, followed by senior Kristin Muench in sixth in 20:53.9, freshman Mallory Olmstead in eighth in 21:38.9, junior Anna Murphy in 10th in 22:01.5 and junior Finley Knapp in 13th in 22:41.8. Sophomores Meg Walker (23:31.8) and Maddie Schneider (23:36.3) also ran at sectionals but didn’t score for the Arrows. Lancaster finished fifth at state a year ago and return six runners from that meet. Burks took 11th, Muench 18th, Murphy 34th, Walker 88th, Knapp 112th and Schneider 126th.
Boys individual qualifier — Iowa-Grant senior Nick Connolly finished second at sectionals in 17:03.2. He finished 14th at state as a junior last season.
Boys team qualifiers — Darlington won its own sectional title on a tie-breaker after the Redbirds and Brockwood both scored 38 points, 22 clear of third-place Boscobel. Junior Rhett Reiter finished fourth overall and in the first scoring position with a 17:30.8, followed by sophomore George West (second team scorer, 17:32.3), senior Christian Gutierrez (ninth, 18:48.3), senior Caleb Weaver (11th, 18:59.1) and junior Ethan Thompson (15th, 19:22). Senior Michael Thompson (20:08.4) and junior Luis Rios (20:14.0) competed at sectionals but did not score. Last season, the Redbirds saw an 11-year string of sectional championships come to an end, and they did not advance to state.