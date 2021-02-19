DES MOINES -- The second day of the Iowa state wrestling tournament is underway at Wells Fargo Arena.
For wrestlers who reached today, it will take just one victory to clinch a spot on the medal stand.
Here is how area wrestlers have fared so far today, and check back throughout the day as this list gets updated.
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
120: No. 3 Chad Bellis (Hempstead) pinned No. 4 Lane Cowell (Fort Dodge) 2:45.
145: No. 3 Dreyzon Phillips (Fort Dodge) maj. dec. Josiah Schaetzle (Hempstead) 14-1.
182: No. 2 Griffin Gammell (Waukee) pinned No. 4 Evan Surface (Western Dubuque) 3:22.
195: Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Sawyer Nauman (Western Dubuque) 5:06.
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
113: No. 4 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) dec. No. 6 Dawson Bergan (Ed-Co) 9-4.
132: No. 1 Aidan Noonan (Cascade) pinned No. 4 Chris Ferguson (Sioux Central) 2:49.
145: No. 2 Dominic Lopez (New London) maj. dec. No. 4 Nick Hageman (Beckman) 18-5.
195: Owen Huehnergarth (Beckman) pinned No. 6 Truman Krob (Lisbon) 5:21.