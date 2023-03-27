Isaac Rohde pitched seven innings of three-hit ball to lead the Clarke University baseball team to a 4-1 victory over Culver-Stockton on a chilly Sunday afternoon at Spiegel Park in Peosta, Iowa.
Rohde struck out nine and allowed just one earned run in the complete-game win to improve to 6-2. He took a shutout into the top of the seventh.
The Pride (10-9, 3-3) opened the scoring in the fifth, when Maguire Fitzgerald reached on a bunt single and Gregory Bennett scored on a throwing error on the play. Victor Lara followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.
An inning later, Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake laced a two-run single to right-centerfield for insurance. Thomas Brannon finished with two of Clarke’s six hits.
The teams wrap up their three-game Heart of America Conference series with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today.
UW-Platteville 6-9, UW-Stevens Point 4-5 — At Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.: The Pioneers erupted for five runs in the bottom of the first en route to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win. Justin Fago and Jake Wegner had three hits apiece, and Chris Tsouras and Grant Mullins added two each in a 13-hit attack. Mullins and Fago both hit two-run home runs.
In the second game, the Pioneers (5-6, 2-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to complete the sweep. Wegner, Wyatt Molitor and Brady Katterrhagen singled in runs, and Tsouras added an RBI ground out in the inning. Mullins, Fago, Spencer Robertson, Wegner, Molitor and Katterhagen all had two hits in the win.
SOFTBALL
Loras 9, UW-River Falls 1 — At Chicago: Grace Houghton, Ava Franklin and Olivia Martinelli had three hits apiece, and Abby Jones and Emily Monahan collected two apiece in a 17-hit attack for the Duhawks (10-4). Martinelli drove in three runs, and Jaydn Anderson had a pair of RBIs in support of winning pitcher Ashlyn Hemm, who struck out seven and scattered six hits in five innings of work to improve to 3-2.
North Park 9, Loras 1 — At Chicago: The Duhawks managed just thee hits off Alyssa Malicki in falling to 10-5. Houghton drove in the lone run with a single in the fourth to make it 6-1. But North Park scored three in the fifth to end the game via the mercy rule.
