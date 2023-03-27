Isaac Rohde pitched seven innings of three-hit ball to lead the Clarke University baseball team to a 4-1 victory over Culver-Stockton on a chilly Sunday afternoon at Spiegel Park in Peosta, Iowa.

Rohde struck out nine and allowed just one earned run in the complete-game win to improve to 6-2. He took a shutout into the top of the seventh.

