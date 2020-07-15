DYERSVILLE, Iowa — There are years when a playoff loss to a rival would chew at Cascade baseball coach Roamn Hummel.
He knew his team could’ve played better against Monticello on Tuesday. The Cougars couldn’t capitalize on some key run-scoring opportunities, and the Panthers pulled away late.
But by the end of one of the strangest seasons he’s ever coached, the prevailing thought in Hummel’s mind after Cascade’s 6-3 Iowa Class 2A district semifinal defeat to Monticello contained a sense of gratitude.
At least Hummel’s boys got to see their season through. That’s more than a lot of high school teams in numerous sports across the country can say.
“At the end of the day, we’re pretty fortunate to be playing,” said Hummel. “There’s a lot of states, a lot of schools — even locally — that are just done. They didn’t even get that opportunity. So we’re pretty fortunate that way that we got a chance to play.
“Today was a day where we just picked a bad day to have a bad day. That’s what it really ended up being. We’ve had those moments this year and that was part of the scary thing entering today — which team was going to show up? Maybe that’s part of the shortened season, too, where you never really got a chance to work the kinks out.”
It goes without saying, but 2020 was a highly unusual season for everyone, Cascade included. The Cougars capped their year off 5-6 — far below the usual 30-game season they’re accustomed to. They managed to dodge the coronavirus-related inflictions that doomed other teams (in some cases, ending their seasons before postseason could even begin).
But with such a short run, it was hard to get anything consistent going, and some of the things that ailed Cascade on Tuesday were situations Hummel thought his team could’ve corrected had it endured a full season. Despite shutting out Monticello in their season finale less than a week earlier, the Cougars just couldn’t establish a rhythm in their postseason rematch.
“It was just good to get out and play. Win or lose, it’s kind of irrelevant when you’re playing with friends,” said Carter Green, one of five seniors on Cascade. “It was a lot of fun. A bunch of goofy guys going out and playing baseball together.”
Monticello struck in the opening frame with a run, then scratched another in the top of the fourth for a 2-0 lead. That seemed to awake the Cougars in the bottom half, where Kaleb Topping led off with a single to center and Eli Green followed with a double to left, putting two runners in scoring position with no outs.
Ted Weber followed with a sacrifice RBI and Carter Green laced a run-scoring line drive to right, tying the game at 2-2 to close the fourth.
Monticello (5-7) erupted two innings later. Justin Recker drew a leadoff walk, Brayden Cleeton drove him in all the way from first on a double, then joined Recker at home three batters later on Tyler Luensman’s sacrifice hit.
The Panthers then held Cascade scoreless in the bottom half of the sixth, then plated two more runs in the seventh for a 6-2 cushion entering the final frame.
Jack Menster gave the Cougars some life when he led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple. Weber drove him in on a sac-fly, putting Cascade within three runs with just one out.
Justin Roling flew out to left in the next at-bat, Tanner Simon popped out to the pitcher and the Cougars’ rally fell short.
Monticello advanced to Saturday’s district final, back at Tom Jenk Field against host Beckman.
Panthers coach Kolby Harms said anything can happen Saturday in what he called an unpredictable bracket in a strange season.
“With everything going on, I don’t know how many programs have had to cancel or shuffle around, we talked to our team about being lucky to even play,” Harms said. “No pressure. Let’s have fun.”