Dubuque Hempstead came about as close as it gets to knocking off the No. 2 team in Iowa Class 4A.
Aidan Dunne’s run on fourth and goal was stopped at the 1-yard line in the final minute for a turnover on downs and the Mustangs lost to undefeated Cedar Falls, 21-17, on Friday at the UNI-Dome.
Dunne threw a touchdown pass to Eli Herrion in the first quarter but Hempstead (2-3) went into halftime trailing, 21-7. Dunne then scored a 7-yard TD run in the third quarter to cut the Mustangs’ deficit to 21-14 and Ben Jaeger’s field goal in the fourth made it a four-point game.
Hempstead’s final drive was set up KeShaun Hill’s 76-yard touchdown reception that set the Mustangs up at the Tigers’ 4. Hempstead will travel to Cedar Rapids Prairie next week.
Edgewood-Colesburg 14, Maquoketa Valley 0 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (4-1) bounced back after suffering their first defeat last week and will focus on Lisbon next week.
North Cedar 8, Cascade 7 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars lost a close one at home and dropped to 1-4.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Maquoketa 20 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Cardinals (2-3) lost their third straight game at the mercy of Iowa Class 3A No. 2 Xavier.
Independence 33, West Delaware 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (2-3) lost their second straight.
MFL/Mar-Mac 56, Clayton Ridge 8 — At Monona, Iowa: The Eagles are still searching for their first win of the season and fell to 0-5.
Dyersville Beckman 56, Northeast Goose Lake 21 — At Clinton, Iowa: Quarterback Nick Offerman rushed for 187 yards and five touchdowns while adding another 189 yards and a score through the air as the Trailblazers (4-1, 1-0 Class 1A District 4) rolled to victory Thursday night in the LumberBowl at the home of the minor league Clinton LumberKings baseball stadium.
ILLINOIS
Durand Pecatonica 27, Galena 20 — At Pecatonica, Ill.: The Pirates (0-5) are still searching for their first win after losing their third game of the season by single digits.
River Ridge (Ill.) 36, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 12 — At Hanover, Ill.: Caleb Rhodes scored three touchdowns and the new eight-man football Wildcats (4-1) won their third straight game.
WISCONSIN
Fennimore 7, Onalaska Luther 3 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Jackson Millin connected with Kellen Kenney for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 1:42 remaining and the Golden Eagles (2-4) survived a thriller.
Potosi/Cassville 14, Pittsville 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Ryan Kruser caught a pair of touchdown passes from Ben Udelhofen and the Chieftains (4-2) won their second straight game.
Mineral Point 35, Iowa-Grant 0 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Pointers gashed another opponent to improve to 6-0 on the season. The Panthers fell to 0-6.
Prairie du Chien 28, Richland Center 6 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Mason Kramer caught three touchdown passes and he Blackhawks (5-1) won their second straight contest and will look to Viroqua next week.
Black Hawk/Warren 22, River Ridge (Wis.) 20 — At Patch Grove, Wis.:Archie Cooley caught a touchdown pass with 28 seconds left, but the Timberwolves (4-2) failed on the ensuing two-point try and couldn’t mount the comeback against undefeated Black Hawk/Warren (6-0). Jaylin Rufenacht had two touchdowns to lead the Warriors.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 50, Southwestern 13 — At Benton, Wis.: The Knights (5-1) earned a crucial win in the Six Rivers Conference chase after suffering their first loss to Black Hawk/Warren last week.
La Crosse Aquinas 14, Darlington 0 — At La Crosse, Wis.: The Redbirds (4-2) had their two-game winning streak snapped and turn their focus to Fennimore next week.
Platteville 34, Westby 13 — At Platteville, Wis.: Back-to-back wins for the Hillmen (4-2) has them feeling confident heading into Dodgeville next week.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Dubuque Hempstead 156, Dubuque Senior 159 — At Bunker Hill: Kyle Arthofer medaled with a 34 to lead the Mustangs to a tight dual victory. Jake Woodward, Nate Obbink and Brady Schiesl led the Rams with 39 apiece while Hempstead’s Nate Kaesbauer finished with a 37.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Spartans split at home — At Stoltz Center: Grace Hintz finished with a team-high 26 kills through two matches as Dubuque lost to UW-Stout in four sets and rallied to beat UW-Oshkosh in a five-set thriller.
Peru State 3, Clarke 2 — At Kehl Center: Kelsi Chambers had 17 kills and 16 digs, Dubuque Hempstead grad Kasey Davis finished with 11 kills, 12 digs and three aces, but the Pride lost a five-set heartbreaker, dropping Set 5, 15-13.