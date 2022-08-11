08092022-minorleagueatfod30-sg..JPG
Chase McGovern throws out the ceremonial first pitch during the Midwest League game at the Field of Dreams on Tuesday night.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Chase McGovern stepped on to the field, brushed his nerves aside and fired a pitch toward home.

Waiting there to catch the ceremonial first pitch of Tuesday’s Midwest League game between Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities was former Chicago White Sox star and baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. Quite the partner to have a catch with.

