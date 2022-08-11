DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Chase McGovern stepped on to the field, brushed his nerves aside and fired a pitch toward home.
Waiting there to catch the ceremonial first pitch of Tuesday’s Midwest League game between Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities was former Chicago White Sox star and baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. Quite the partner to have a catch with.
“It was really exciting,” said McGovern, who was joined on the field by his parents, Ryan and Erin, and brother, Cade. “The night before I could barely sleep. It’s just amazing to throw a pitch out at a place where people dream of and never get (the chance).”
The McGoverns were selected for the opportunity among local families with connections to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
Cade McGovern was born with a condition called lissencephaly, a rare gene-linked brain malformation which causes epilepsy and other medical complications.
“It was truly amazing that I can see both of my boys on a Major League Baseball field and have one of my boys throw a pitch to a Hall of Famer,” Ryan McGovern said.
Cade, who is non-verbal and in a wheelchair, has spent more than 200 days in the children’s hospital in Iowa City.
“Unfortunately it’s kind of our home away from home and the hospital does their best to make it as comfortable for us as they can,” Erin McGovern said. “Doctors and nurses are so much more to us, they’re more like friends and that makes it easier in a difficult situation.”
Chase hit Thomas’ mitt with his pitch, then gathered for a hug with ‘The Big Hurt’ and a couple photographs. Along with the ball, he was also gifted a broken bat by players.
“People were just texting us like crazy, that we didn’t even know were there, including my really good friend Oliver,” Chase McGovern said.
It was a pretty special moment for dad, too. He grew up a White Sox fan.
“Frank Thomas was my all-time favorite White Sox. It was amazing,” Ryan McGovern said. “I was too nervous to tell Frank that he was my favorite player growing up, so my wife had to spill the beans to him.
“We got a couple family pictures and he autographed a ball for the boys, so it was perfect.”
Chase is a Chicago Cubs fan, but soccer and football are his favorite sports. The family plans to watch tonight’s MLB at Field of Dreams game between the Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on television at home. But, this week will always be remembered for a special moment at a place with special meaning for so many.
“It was incredible,” Erin McGovern said. “Being at a place that has so much local history and then baseball history, we’re a sports family and getting to do something a lot of people would dream of is amazing.
“It’s pretty special, like Ryan said, to have both boys on the field doing something together that they can’t always do. To have them have that experience together was pretty surreal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.