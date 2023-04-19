The ear-to-ear smile never left Dakota Church’s face.
The senior catcher went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and an RBI single to lead Loras College to a 10-1 victory over rival University of Dubuque on Tuesday night at Petrakis Park. The Duhawks (19-5, 11-4) earned their eighth straight American Rivers Conference victory and completed a three-game season series sweep of the Spartans.
“In my four years here, we’ve never beat them in a series until this year, so to come out and sweep them and do what the Duhawks do is awesome,” Church said. “They’re a good program, and they never quit. Their coach always has them ready to play us every game. You know they’re always going to show up.
“With our offense, sometimes it takes for us to get punched in the mouth to get us going, but we always come punching back. This team has no quit from 1 through 9 ... 1 through 18, really, because our bench is a big part of this and they bring us a lot of energy. Once we got going, we put our foot on their throat and never let up.”
The Spartans (19-9, 9-8) opened the scoring in the top of the third on a Hunter Hicks RBI double to right-center field. But the Duhawks immediately responded in the bottom half, knotting the score on a Nick DiBenedetto run-producing fielder’s choice.
“It felt good to get that run right back instead of getting down on ourselves,” said DiBenedetto, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. “But it’s been that way all season with us. They score, and we fight back. We started to get a little more selective at the plate, guys got on base, we hit the ball hard and we found the holes.”
Loras took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth. Danny Rogers drove in the winning run with a long single to right-centerfield, DiBenedetto followed with an RBI bloop double to left and Cody Sunny added an RBI single down the right-field line to make it 4-1.
An inning later, Church belted a towering two-run homer to left field to stretch the lead to 6-1. DiBenedetto hit a solo homer to left in the seventh, when the Duhawks stretched the lead to 10-1. Jack Carney singled in a run, Ryan Wohlers plated a run on a sacrifice fly to left, and Church singled sharply to left to account for the final run.
“It was nice just being able to play at all after coming out here and seeing 2 inches of snow on our field Sunday,” Loras coach Carl Tebon said. “We came out, swung the bats well, and Max Vaisvila did a great job of keeping them off balance. He’s a freshman who has had kind of a rough start, so he needed a night like this. He’s going to be a great player for us.”
Vaisvila scattered five hits and allowed just one earned run while striking out two and walking two in six innings of work. Danny Heimer allowed two hits and struck out three over the final three innings to complete the win.
“It feels great,” said Vaisvila, who improved to 2-4. “I didn’t have the start to the season I wanted, to it’s a relief to have an outing like this, especially against a big rival. It just shows that all the hard work pays off.
“The inside fastball kept them honest, and I did a good job of mixing in the four-seamer and the two-seamer. The two-seamer tunneled well with my change-up all night.”
Sunny, Tyler Pransky, Jack Carney and Mitch Gruber added two hits apiece in Loras’ 16-hit attack. Colin Husko and Daniel Maller had two hits each in the Spartans’ seven-hit offense.
Loras already secured a regular-season series win over the Spartans by virtue of a doubleheader sweep April 5 at the University of Dubuque. The Duhawks won the opener, 8-3, and needed 12 innings to take the second game, 7-6.
