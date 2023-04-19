Loras Vs UD Baseball
Loras College pitcher Max Vaisvila allowed just one run in six innings as the Duhawks defeated rival Dubuque, 10-1, on Tuesday at Petrakis Park.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The ear-to-ear smile never left Dakota Church’s face.

The senior catcher went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and an RBI single to lead Loras College to a 10-1 victory over rival University of Dubuque on Tuesday night at Petrakis Park. The Duhawks (19-5, 11-4) earned their eighth straight American Rivers Conference victory and completed a three-game season series sweep of the Spartans.

