Sam Koenig remembers the Rock Bowl being a little more hospitable during his playing days.
Unfortunately for the Dubuque Wahlert grad, his first match as a head coach against his alma mater ended the same way so many did during his playing days: With a Loras win.
A mistake deep in the UW-Platteville zone led to an own goal, and Mark Broderick, Raudel Fierro and Mark Histed scored in the second half as the NCAA Division III No. 13-ranked Duhawks beat the Pioneers, 4-1, on Wednesday night at the Rock Bowl.
“It’s obviously a little different being on the other side, but it was a fun time getting back to the Rock Bowl and getting back home,” Koenig said. “It’s always fun to be able to compete against Loras.”
Koenig, who led Wahlert to the 2012 Iowa Class 2A state championship, played for Loras from 2012-15. After coaching at Wahlert, Koenig also was an assistant under Duhawks coach Dan Rothert before taking over the women’s lacrosse program. He was an assistant at Dominican each of the past two seasons before being appointed Enzo Fuschino’s successor in the offseason.
“I don’t like it. He knows all my secrets,” Rothert joked. “It was nice to have a colleague like Sam close by and in the area. Former player and just a good friend, so it’s nice to have him here. I knew he would be wanting his guys be up for this game. It’s an important game for him with his connections here and so we knew we had to come out and play. … We knew they would be competitive, and if they’re anything like their coach we knew that’s going to happen.”
Loras (8-1-1) and UW-P (3-4-2) have split the last four games in the series, but the Duhawks improved to 7-0 against the Pioneers at the Rock Bowl. Loras leads the all-time series, 11-3.
“I don’t know the exact numbers, but it’s a thing where we don’t lose in the Rock Bowl,” said Histed, a Dubuque Hempstead grad. “We take one game at a time, so when we check off one at a time, it really prepares us. We want to get wins so we can have a good position later.”
Loras had a number of solid scoring chances turned away in the first half by UW-P goalkeeper Nate Miller, who made seven saves in the first half and 10 for the game.
The Duhawks finally got on the board on a set piece in the 26th minute. A corner kick came into the box and a Pioneers defender tried to clear it away, but the ball found the UW-P net instead with 19:52 left in the half.
Loras dominated play over the opening 45 minutes, outshooting the Pioneers, 15-3, while amassing seven shots on goal and five corner kicks. UW-Platteville had zero in both categories.
UW-P threated to draw even in the opening minute of the second half, but Loras goalkeeper Jesse Buffington got a glove on the shot and the Duhawks cleared away the corner kick.
“Some great saves by their keeper in the first half. That was pretty impressive,” Rothert said. “I knew he was good. He had a pretty good game against us last year, and the year before. “We just had to keep pecking away, keep doing our thing, and hopefully things were going to fall.”
They did a short time later.
Huerta passed off to Broderick in the box in the 50th minute and Broderick pocketed a shot for a 2-0 lead. Fierro scored with 36:17 left, and Histed knocked home a rebound less than 3 minutes later.
Matt Walter headed in a corner kick from David Regan with 2:13 left to spoil Loras’ shutout bid.