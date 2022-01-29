Dawson Feyen led four East Dubuque players in double figures, scoring 17 points as the Warriors beat River Ridge (Ill.), 60-39, on Friday in East Dubuque, Ill.
Ben Montag added 13 points, Brody Tashner chipped in with 12 and Zach Freiburger had 11 more as East Dubuque improved to 14-5 overall, 6-0 in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.
Caden Albrecht scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats.
Stockton 47, Galena 41 — At Stockton, Ill.: Caleb Mammoser, Alex Altfillisch and Ian Broshous scored 10 points apiece to lead the Blackhawks over the Pirates, who got 23 points from Ethan Hefel.
Scales Mound 91, Warren 38 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: The top-ranked Hornets breezed past Warren. Sam Cocagne led Scales Mound with 22 points.
Cascade 50, North Cedar 34 — At Clarence, Iowa: Cole McDermott went for 22 points as the Cougars picked up a road victory.
Wellman Mid-Prairie 54, Bellevue 45 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets couldn’t keep up with Mid-Prairie in their River Valley Conference matchup.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 69, North Cedar 23 — At Clarence, Iowa: The Cougars dominated the Knights in their River Valley Conference matchup.
Wellman Mid-Prairie 52, Bellevue 45 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Mariah Hueneke scored 18 points, Kalesia DeShaw added 11 and Ka’Lynn DeShaw had 10, but the Comets fell at home in River Valley Conference action.
Prairie du Chien 61, Dodgeville 30 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 17 points and became Prairie du Chien’s all-time leading scorer, male or female, as the Blackhawks routed the Dodgers.
Highland 53, Belmont 39 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves suffered their first Six Rivers Conference loss.
River Ridge (Wis.) 32, Shullsburg 28 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Melissa Sletten scored nine points to lead the Timberwolves over the Miners.
Platteville 41, Richland Center 36 — At Platteville, Wis: Lizze Poller had 13 points and Camryn Nies added 10 to lead the Hillmen in a home victory.
Potosi/Cassville 72, Benton 58 — At Benton, Wis.: Kylie Reuter had a game-high 15 points to lead Potosi/Cassville. Kailey Fawcett had 14 for Benton.
PREP WRESTLING
Clayton Ridge puts 2 on stand — At Monona, Iowa: Clayton Ridge’s Erik Flores lost a 6-4 decision in the 106-pound championship match, and Noah Billmeyer placed third at 113 at the Upper Iowa Conference tournament.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Luther 18, Dubuque 13 — At Decorah, Iowa: London Castillo (285 pounds) won by fall and Carson Sauriol (133), Zarik Anderson (157) and Luke Radeke (165) won decisions for Dubuque in a dual loss to Luther.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Pride split — At Kehl Center: Michael Jenkins floored 15 kills as Clarke beat Morningside, 27-25, 25-20, 25-15. Jenkins had 11 kills in the Pride’s 28-26,25-18, 25-22 loss to Mount Mercy earlier in the day.