PEOSTA, Iowa — Western Dubuque hasn’t exactly gotten off to the start of the season it envisioned.
Whether it’s senior leader Davis Stelzer or a slew of young, talented players around him, the Bobcats have fallen short of their scoring potential. But, they’re hoping a strong performance on their home course will steer them in the right direction.
Stelzer shot a 76 for runner-up honors, Brock Wilson was right behind in third with a 77 and Jackson Webber placed sixth also with a 77 as the Bobcats tied Pleasant Valley with a 311 but settled for runner-up on their fifth scorer at the 11-team Bobcat Invitational on Monday at Thunder Hills Country Club.
“We’re starting off this season with a really young team and a young roster,” Stelzer said. “I’m the only senior with a bunch of freshmen and sophomores, so we’re just trying to get some low scores out there. I haven’t started the season how I wanted to. I had a high score at Hunters Ridge and another high score at Glynns Creek. But today makes me feel better about my swing and trying to get low scores back on the board.”
Jackson Skrtich took 16th place with an 81 to round out WD’s score. Fifth-scorer Tyler Skritch placed 28th with an 85, but Pleasant Valley won the title on fifth-scorer Tarun Annavajjula’s 23rd-place 83. The Spartans’ Sam Johnson won medalist honors with a 3-over par 74.
“This is a huge confidence boost,” Bobcats coach Ben Wilson said. “But honestly, I think the guys are a little disappointed though to tie with PV and to lose on the fifth score is motivation. We were not playing very well to start the year, but we are trending in the right direction. Guys are starting to shoot the scores that we need to shoot for us to be competitive.”
Dubuque Wahlert placed third with a 318, while Senior took eighth with a 348 and Hempstead ninth with a 354.
As WD’s only senior, Stelzer has set out to lead the way for the program this fall. That hasn’t always been the case to start, and he’s hoping Monday’s performance will help get him back to the level he’s used to playing at.
“It’s kind of hard leading these guys as the only senior,” Stelzer said. “I have to be a good role model to the team and make sure I have the lowest score. Having a low score and tying with Pleasant Valley is good for a confidence boost for the next meet. Hopefully we’ll have some extra oomph for the next meet.”
With the talented teams in the field, the Bobcats are confident that their runner-up finish is a sign of more to come later in the season.
“Not only is Davis the lone senior, but we’ve had one junior qualify in the lineup, and then today we played three freshmen and two sophomores,” Wilson said. “He’s got to be the guy to talk them into it. He gave them a pep talk before we started, and then he comes out today and shoots 76 as a runner-up and he’s not happy. He knows he can play better than that. He will continue to get better. He’s showing them the way and the other guys, for young kids, they are playing well right now.”
Wahlert was in the chase for the team title as well, but a misunderstanding cost the Golden Eagles the score of their top player. Will Coohey accidentally played the wrong ball, came forward about it and per rules was disqualified.
“That was an unfortunate deal, but I’m very proud of him,” Wahlert first-year coach Eric Mueller said. “I’m proud of his integrity and how honest he was. He hit the wrong golf ball, and realized it playing the next hole with it thinking it would be a 2-stroke penalty. But after playing the next hole, you get DQ’d. It was an unfortunate deal, but again I’m very proud of him for owning up to it and realizing it was the wrong ball.”
Even without their best scorer, the Eagles were just 7 strokes off the pace. Ben Dolter placed seventh with a 77, while Nick Splinter and Alex Link each added 79s. Roan Martineau and Charlie Becker both fired 83s.
“Very happy with how it turned out, all things considered,” Mueller said. “All season so far we’ve been so close, and it’s just a matter of time before we hopefully get the ‘W.’”
Senior was led by a 17th-place 81 from Owen King, while Nate Obbink added an 86 and Cameron O’Donnell an 89. Aydan Lyons rounded out the Rams’ score with a 92.
Wil Sigwarth fronted the Mustangs with a 79 to place 10th overall. Nate Kaesbauer chipped in an 88, while Cole Ramler shot a 91 and Curt Saunders a 96.